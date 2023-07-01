Tour of Britain 2023
|Date
|September 3-10, 2023
|Start location
|Greater Manchester
|Finish location
|Caerphilly
|Distance
|TBA
|Previous edition
|Tour of Britain 2022
Results
Tour of Britain overview
The Tour of Britain 2023 starts off on September 3 in Greater Manchester and concludes in Caerphilly, South Wales eight days later. The final stage will feature a return to the legendary Caerphilly Mountain, not undertaken since 2013, where the peloton will have to twice face the 1.3km ascent which averages 10.1% across its 1.3km.
This year’s race, ranked at UCI ProSeries level, marks the 19th edition of the modern Tour of Britain. No other incarnation of the professional race, which has its origins back in 1945, has ever run for longer than eight years.
The final three stages of last year’s edition were cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth ll. Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar) was leading the overall classification following stage 5, and therefore became the overall winner of the 2022 Tour of Britain.
Previous overall winners of the Tour of Britain include Wout van Aert (2021), Mathieu van der Poel (2019), Julian Alaphilippe (2018), Lars Boom (2011 and 2017), Steven Cummings (2016) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (2009 and 2015), Bradley Wiggins (2013), and Dylan van Baarle (2014).
Tour of Britain schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time
|Finish time
|September 3, 2023
|Stage 1: Altrincham - Manchester
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Row 0 - Cell 3
|September 4, 2023
|Stage 2: Wrexham - Wrexham
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Row 1 - Cell 3
|September 5, 2023
|Stage 3: Goole - Beverley
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 3
|September 6, 2023
|Stage 4: Sherwood Forest - Newark-on-Trent
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 3
|September 7, 2023
|Stage 5: Felixstowe - Felixstowe
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|Row 4 - Cell 3
|September 8, 2023
|Stage 6: Southend-on-Sea - Harlow
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Row 5 - Cell 3
|September 9, 2023
|Stage 7: Tewkesbury - Gloucester
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Row 6 - Cell 3
|September 10, 2023
|Stage 8: Margam Country Park - Caerphilly
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|Row 7 - Cell 3
Tour of Britain teams
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Movistar Team
- Equipo Kern Pharma
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Global 6 Cycling
- Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
- Saint Piran
- Trinity Racing
- Great Britain
- Jumbo-Visma
- TDT-Unibet Cycling Team
- Bingoal WB
- Bolton Equities Black Spoke
- Team dsm-firmenich
- Team Flanders-Baloise
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
