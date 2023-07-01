Swipe to scroll horizontally Date September 3-10, 2023 Start location Greater Manchester Finish location Caerphilly Distance TBA Previous edition Tour of Britain 2022

Image 1 of 6 Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 6 (Image credit: SWPix) Wout van Aert wins stage 5 of the 2023 Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Olav Kooij wins stage 4 of the 2023 Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Olav Kooij wins stage 3 of the 2023 Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Olav Kooij wins stage 2 of the 2023 Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Olav Kooij wins stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Stage 6: Van Poppel breaks Jumbo-Visma stranglehold

Stage 5 - Tour of Britain: Wout van Aert attacks solo to win

Stage 4 - Tour of Britain: Olav Kooij takes record fourth stage in a row

Stage 3 - Tour of Britain: Olav Kooij makes it three

Stage 2 - Tour of Britain: Two wins in a row for Olav Kooij with sprint victory

Stage 1 - Tour of Britain: Kooij and Van Aert score Jumbo-Visma 1-2

Tour of Britain overview

The Tour of Britain 2023 starts off on September 3 in Greater Manchester and concludes in Caerphilly, South Wales eight days later. The final stage will feature a return to the legendary Caerphilly Mountain, not undertaken since 2013, where the peloton will have to twice face the 1.3km ascent which averages 10.1% across its 1.3km.

This year’s race, ranked at UCI ProSeries level, marks the 19th edition of the modern Tour of Britain. No other incarnation of the professional race, which has its origins back in 1945, has ever run for longer than eight years.

The final three stages of last year’s edition were cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth ll. Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar) was leading the overall classification following stage 5, and therefore became the overall winner of the 2022 Tour of Britain.

Previous overall winners of the Tour of Britain include Wout van Aert (2021), Mathieu van der Poel (2019), Julian Alaphilippe (2018), Lars Boom (2011 and 2017), Steven Cummings (2016) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (2009 and 2015), Bradley Wiggins (2013), and Dylan van Baarle (2014).

Tour of Britain schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time September 3, 2023 Stage 1: Altrincham - Manchester Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 September 4, 2023 Stage 2: Wrexham - Wrexham Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 September 5, 2023 Stage 3: Goole - Beverley Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 September 6, 2023 Stage 4: Sherwood Forest - Newark-on-Trent Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 September 7, 2023 Stage 5: Felixstowe - Felixstowe Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 September 8, 2023 Stage 6: Southend-on-Sea - Harlow Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 September 9, 2023 Stage 7: Tewkesbury - Gloucester Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 September 10, 2023 Stage 8: Margam Country Park - Caerphilly Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3

Tour of Britain teams