Tour of Britain: Kooij and Van Aert score Jumbo-Visma 1-2 on stage 1

Olav Kooij and Wout van Aert celebrate a 1-2 result on the opening stage of the 2023 Tour of Britain

Olav Kooij led Wout van Aert home for a Jumbo-Visma one-two on the opening stage of the Tour of Britain in Manchester, the pair beating out Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the sprint finish.

Van Aert provided the lead-out for his 21-year-old teammate with Edoardo Affini having dropped the pair off in a perfect position to sprint. The Belgian's final lead-out left Kooij with little work to do at the finish, and his power was such that he could still hold off Bennett to secure second place.

Results

