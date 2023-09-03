Tour of Britain: Kooij and Van Aert score Jumbo-Visma 1-2 on stage 1
Sam Bennett rounds out podium in Manchester opener
Olav Kooij led Wout van Aert home for a Jumbo-Visma one-two on the opening stage of the Tour of Britain in Manchester, the pair beating out Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the sprint finish.
Van Aert provided the lead-out for his 21-year-old teammate with Edoardo Affini having dropped the pair off in a perfect position to sprint. The Belgian's final lead-out left Kooij with little work to do at the finish, and his power was such that he could still hold off Bennett to secure second place.
More to come...
Results
