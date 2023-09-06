Tour of Britain: Olav Kooij takes record fourth stage in a row on stage 4
Jumbo-Visma rider profits from Van Aert lead-out
Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) took a record breaking fourth sprint win at the Tour of Britain after another textbook lead out from teammate turned domestique Wout Van Aert in Newark-on-Trent.
Jumbo-Visma took the wrong line around a fast left turn with four kilometres to go and so Van Aert was forced to make an effort to position Kooij but the WorldTeam were again dominant and soon moved up to the front.
Kooij lost Van Aert's wheel but dived under a rider with a kilometre to go to get back to the sweep spot for the sprint.
The Belgian then came off Nathan Van Hooydonck's wheel, hurt the other sprinters with a long lead out, meaning Kooij only had to kick away in the final 150 metres to win yet again and set a Tour of Britain win record.
Casper van Uden (Team dsm-firmenich) was second, with Ethan Vernon (Great Britain) third.
"You never get used to winning, it's always nice but also always difficult in sprints," Kooij said.
"Again the control by the guys was really good. We lost a rider in the final kilometres but we still managed to pull it off. The guys we have here are proven. They know what to do, they've got the experience and the power."
More to come
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España stage 11 live: Another summit finish, another GC battleKuss defends red jersey on 163.2km stage to 6.5km La Laguna Negra summit finish
-
Tour of Britain: Olav Kooij takes record fourth stage in a row on stage 4Jumbo-Visma rider profits from Van Aert lead-out
-
Simac Ladies Tour: Elisa Balsamo pips Wiebes in stage 1 sprintCharlotte Kool takes third to keep race lead
-
Jumbo-Visma stick with three-leader Vuelta a España strategy to take on EvenepoelNo role changes for Kuss, Roglič and Vingegaard as they wait for the Pyrenean showdown