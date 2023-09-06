Tour of Britain: Olav Kooij takes record fourth stage in a row on stage 4

By Stephen Farrand
published

Jumbo-Visma rider profits from Van Aert lead-out

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 06/09/2023 - Cycling - 2023 Tour of Britain - Stage 4: Sherwood Forest to Newark-on-Trent (166.6km) - Olav Kooij of Team Jumbo Visma (Wearing the Leaders Jersey) Celebrating his fourth consecutive stage of the 2023 Tour of Britain at Stage 4 in Newark-on-Trent
Tour of Britain 2023 stage 4: Olav Kooij wins his fourth straight stage (Image credit: SWPix)

Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) took a record breaking fourth sprint win at the Tour of Britain after another textbook lead out from teammate turned domestique Wout Van Aert in Newark-on-Trent.

Jumbo-Visma took the wrong line around a fast left turn with four kilometres to go and so Van Aert was forced to make an effort to position Kooij but the WorldTeam were again dominant and soon moved up to the front.

Kooij lost Van Aert's wheel but dived under a rider with a kilometre to go to get back to the sweep spot for the sprint.

The Belgian then came off Nathan Van Hooydonck's wheel, hurt the other sprinters with a long lead out, meaning Kooij only had to kick away in the final 150 metres to win yet again and set a Tour of Britain win record.

Casper van Uden (Team dsm-firmenich) was second, with Ethan Vernon (Great Britain) third.

"You never get used to winning, it's always nice but also always difficult in sprints," Kooij said.

"Again the control by the guys was really good. We lost a rider in the final kilometres but we still managed to pull it off. The guys we have here are proven. They know what to do, they've got the experience and the power."

More to come

Results

