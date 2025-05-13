Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de Suisse Women overview Dates June 12-15, 2025 Start location Gstaad Finish location Küssnacht Distance 509.7km Category Women's WorldTour

Image 1 of 4 Marlen Reusser (Movistar) wins the final stage and the overall at Tour de Suisse Women 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won stage 3 in photo finish sprint ahead of Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) (Image credit: Getty Images) Amber Kraak of FDJ - SUEZ attacked from the breakaway with 25km to go and won stage 2 solo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Marlen Reusser (Movistar) earns first leader's jersey of Tour de Suisse Women with victory on stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Stage 4: Marlen Reusser seals 2025 Tour de Suisse Women victory with final day solo victory

Marlen Reusser (Movistar) attacked with 9km to go to win the stage and the overall at the Tour de Suisse. It was the second title for the Swiss rider. Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) beat Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) in the sprint for second place, crossing the line 28 seconds later.

Reusser topped the final GC with 36 seconds on Vollering, and 1:56 on Niewiadoma-Phinney.

Stage 3: Elisa Balsamo scores stage 3 victory

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) outsprinted Misha Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) to win stage 3, a victory that came down to a photo finish. Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) was third.

Thanks to a one-second time bonus earned at an intermediate sprint, Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) narrowed her gap to race leader Marlen Reusser (Movistar) to just three seconds with one stage to go.

Stage 2: Long solo attack lands Amber Kraak victory

Using a swift move from a small breakaway group with 25km to go, Amber Kraak (FDJ-SUEZ) rode the rest of the way solo for victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse Women on Friday. Marta Lach (SD Worx-Protime) finished second, 1:55 down, while Élise Chabbey (FDJ-SUEZ) won the sprint for third, another 48 seconds later. There were no changes to the top three in the GC where Marlen Reusser (Movistar) held the lead by four seconds to Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ).

Stage 1: Marlen Reusser outsprints Demi Vollering in breakaway duel to win opening stage

Former teammates Marlen Reusser (Movistar) and Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) formed a two-rider breakaway with 57km to the finish in Gstaad and went head-to-head at the line, Reusser winning stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse Women. The Swiss rider also took the first leader's jersey with the blast across the finish, the duo distancing three chasers by 1:41. Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) took third place ahead of Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) and Urška Žigart (AG Insurance-Soudal Team), and the next group even further back.

2025 Tour de Suisse Women Information

The Tour de Suisse Women organisers have ramped up the level of difficulty for the fifth edition of the race, adding a 161.7-kilometre stage from Gstaad to Campus Sursee, Oberkirch as the longest in the race's history. The 2025 edition will be cover 509.7 kilometres over four days, June 12-15.

The race had its inaugural edition in 2021, and it joined the Women's WorldTour in 2023, the highest level of women's professional racing.

The Tour de Suisse Women made its long-awaited return to the calendar as a two-stage event four years ago. It was not the first Tour de Suisse for women, as a five-day event was held in 2001 and won by American all-rounder Kim Baldwin. In its return after a 20-year hiatus, the 2.1 ranked women's race took place on the opening weekend of the men’s eight-day WorldTour Tour de Suisse.

In 2021, Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) won the Tour de Suisse Women, overtaking Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) in the second and final stage of the race. Going into stage 2 with a four-second deficit on Swiss rider Chabbey, Deignan targeted the intermediate sprints where she picked up five bonus seconds, finishing the race one second ahead of Chabbey. Marlen Reusser (then Alé BTC Ljubljana) placed third.

The second edition of the Tour de Suisse Women moved up to the UCI Pro Series and expanded to four stages in 2022, adding a time trial to the road stages. Once again, the final stage saw a dramatic battle for overall victory. Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) took the stage win on day four and the overall title in 2022. Brand led overnight leader Kristen Faulkner (then BikeExchange-Jayco) into the last 200 metres of the summit finish in a two-up sprint, but the American slid out and crashed in the final bend. Faulkner got up and crossed the line 15 seconds back, losing both the stage and the overall title. Pauliena Rooijakkers (then Canyon-SRAM Racing) finished third overall.

In 2023, its first foray onto the Women's WorldTour calendar, Marlen Reusser (SD Worx-Protime) secured the overall victory, with her team winning three of the four stages.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) followed up with the overall win in 2024, winning three of the four stages.

2025 Tour de Suisse Women start list

2025 Tour de Suisse Women schedule