Tour de Pologne 2025
Date
August 4-10, 2025
Distance
1084.9km
Start Location
Wrocław
Finish Location
Wieliczka
Category
UCI WorldTour
Edition
82nd
Previous edition
Previous winner
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Tour de Pologne 2025 results
Stage 7: Brandon McNulty secures the overall on final day of racing with solid victory in the individual time trial
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) powered to a decisive stage 7 victory in the Tour de Pologne's 12.5km time trial, and secured the GC title. Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar) finished 12 seconds back for second, and Matteo Sobrero (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was third at 15 seconds back. Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) set a time of 14:47 to finish fourth on the stage and moved to second overall at 29 seconds.
Stage 6: Victor Langellotti snatches victory from Brandon McNulty
Victor Langellotti (Ineos Grenadiers) caught and passed Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) on the uphill finish of stage 6 to earn the victory and take over as the GC leader. Langellotti took a 10-second time bonus for his win and goes into the final day of racing 10 seconds ahead of McNulty. Former race leader Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) dropped well out of the top 10.
Stage 5: Matthew Brennan blasts to sprint victory ahead of Ben Turner
Matthew Brennan (Visma–Lease a Bike) outsprinted Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) in the battle of the Brits on stage 5, while Andrea Bagioli (Lidl-Trek) finished third. Race leader Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) safely completed the ride in the front bunch to hold the yellow jersey.
Stage 4: Paul Magnier blasts ahead of Ben Turner for victory on uphill drag to the finish
Frenchman Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) surged to the front of the field on the uphill finish in Cieszyn for the stage 4 victory, and with it earned his first career WorldTour win. He held off stage 3 winner Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) and Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek), who finished second and third, respectively. Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) continued to hold his GC lead.
Stage 3: Ben Turner wins in Wałbrzych while race leader Paul Lapeira involved in crash leading to race neutralisation
The third day of racing proved chaotic in the final 22km, as race leader Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) was caught in a crash and the race was neutralised for a brief time. After the stage resumed, Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) charged to the stage victory. The GC times were neutralised at the finish, Lapeira retaining his GC lead of six seconds over Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) and Victor Langellotti (Ineos Grenadiers) in third at eight seconds.
Stage 2: Paul Lapeira surprises with uphill sprint victory and race lead
Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) won stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne and with it took the race leader's yellow jersey. Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) was second and Victor Langellotti (Ineos Grenadiers) was third.
Stage 1: Olav Kooij takes first leaders jersey with sprint victory in Legnica
Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne on Monday to earn the first leaders jersey of the seven-day stage race. The Dutch sprinter surged to the front of the peloton in the final 200 metres, well ahead of a crash 1500 metres before that disrupted the sprint teams, and held off Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep), who was second, and Jensen Plowright (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who took third.
Tour de Pologne 2025 route
Like 2024, the Tour de Pologne will include a mix of mountainous and hilly stages, with two suited for sprinters and one time trial, with 1,076.1 kilometres of racing.
There are a total of 23 classified climbs for the mountain classification, the most points on offer during stage 3. There are seven intermediate sprints during the week as well as eight special sprints.
This year's race agains the clock has been moved from early in the week to the final day of racing, with the GC title to be decided after the 12.5km contest.
Read all the details of the Tour de Pologne 2025 route.
Tour de Pologne Schedule
Stage
Date
Day
Distance
Route
Stage 1
August 4
Monday
199.7 km
Wrocław – Legnica
Stage 2
August 5
Tuesday
148.9 km
Hotel Gołębiewski Karpacz – Karpacz
Stage 3
August 6
Wednesday
161.6 km
Wałbrzych – Wałbrzych, Wałbrzych County
Stage 4
August 7
Thursday
200.0 km
Rybnik – Cieszyn
Stage 5
August 8
Friday
205.8 km
Katowice – Zakopane
Stage 6
August 9
Saturday
147.6 km
Bukovina Resort – Bukowina Tatrzańska
Stage 7
August 10
Sunday
12.5 km
Wieliczka Salt Mine (Individual Time Trial)
Tour de Pologne teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkea-B&B Hotels
- Bahrain Victorious
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar
- Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
- Soudal-QuickStep
- Team Jayco-AlUla
- Team Picnic PostNL
- Visma-Lease a Bike
- UAE Team Emirates-XRG
- XDS Astana
- Israel - Premier Tech (wildcard)
- Lotto (wildcard)
- Tudor Pro Cycling Team (wildcard)
- Polish National Team
