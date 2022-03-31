Scheldeprijs 2022 overview

Alexander Kristoff of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux rode to solo victory at 2022 Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scheldeprijs - How it happened

Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) surged from a reduced group of riders with 7.4km to go and triumphed with a solo ride in Schoten at the 2022 Scheldeprijs.

Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the sprint for second ahead of Sam Welsford (Team DSM) from one of several chasing groups.

Kristoff's attack came on a cobbled section into a headwind that shattered the hopes of others to contest a bunch sprint for the top spot. The Norwegian was part of a group of just 14 riders that held off a nearly race-long chase from a 16-rider group containing defending champion and pre-race favourite Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl).

The mid-week Pro Series race began the 198.7-kilometre journey from Terneuzen in the Netherlands before it headed across the flat Zeeland that brought winds and to the finish in Belgium, with three closing circuits of 17.2km each. On each loop the rain fell harder, and the front group only extended its lead to give Kristoff a launching pad for the first solo win of his long career.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results - top 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4:06:02 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:24 3 Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM 4 Casper van Uden (Ned) Development Team DSM 0:00:26 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:00:28 7 Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 8 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 9 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 10 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe

Scheldeprijs 2022 news and features

Scheldeprijs history

Scheldeprijs is the oldest road race in Flanders, started in 1907 with a start and finish in Antwerp. The race did not leave the borders of the Netherlands until a route change in 2018, which included roads in Belgium.

German Marcel Kittel holds the record holder with the most victories, winning five times between 2012-2017, the last time riding for QuickStep. Both Mark Cavendish of Great Britain and Petrus Oellibrandt of Belgium have won the race three times. Over the 110 years of the race, only two riders have won while donning the rainbow stripes as World Champions, Eddie Merckx in 1972 and Tom Boonen in 2006. The last Duitch rider to win on home soil was Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep) who went back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scheldeprijs 2022 teams