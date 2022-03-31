Scheldeprijs 2022
110th edition for one-day Classic returns for sprinters
Scheldeprijs 2022 overview
Alexander Kristoff secures rare solo victory at Scheldeprijs
Scheldeprijs - How it happened
Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) surged from a reduced group of riders with 7.4km to go and triumphed with a solo ride in Schoten at the 2022 Scheldeprijs.
Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the sprint for second ahead of Sam Welsford (Team DSM) from one of several chasing groups.
Kristoff's attack came on a cobbled section into a headwind that shattered the hopes of others to contest a bunch sprint for the top spot. The Norwegian was part of a group of just 14 riders that held off a nearly race-long chase from a 16-rider group containing defending champion and pre-race favourite Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl).
The mid-week Pro Series race began the 198.7-kilometre journey from Terneuzen in the Netherlands before it headed across the flat Zeeland that brought winds and to the finish in Belgium, with three closing circuits of 17.2km each. On each loop the rain fell harder, and the front group only extended its lead to give Kristoff a launching pad for the first solo win of his long career.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4:06:02
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:24
|3
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM
|4
|Casper van Uden (Ned) Development Team DSM
|0:00:26
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:00:28
|7
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|8
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|10
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
Scheldeprijs history
Scheldeprijs is the oldest road race in Flanders, started in 1907 with a start and finish in Antwerp. The race did not leave the borders of the Netherlands until a route change in 2018, which included roads in Belgium.
German Marcel Kittel holds the record holder with the most victories, winning five times between 2012-2017, the last time riding for QuickStep. Both Mark Cavendish of Great Britain and Petrus Oellibrandt of Belgium have won the race three times. Over the 110 years of the race, only two riders have won while donning the rainbow stripes as World Champions, Eddie Merckx in 1972 and Tom Boonen in 2006. The last Duitch rider to win on home soil was Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep) who went back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.
Scheldeprijs 2022 teams
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- Groupama-FDJ
- Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
- Lotto Soudal
- QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
- Team BikeExchange – Jayco
- Team DSM
- Trek-Segafredo
- UAE Team Emirates
- Alpecin-Fenix
- B&B Hotels p/b KTM
- Bardiani CSF Faizane
- Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
- Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
- Team Arkéa-Samsic
- Team Novo Nordisk
- Team TotalEnergies
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
- Beat Cycling
- EvoPro Racing
- Minerva Cycling
