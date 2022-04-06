Alexander Kristoff secures rare solo victory at Scheldeprijs

Danny van Poppel second, Sam Welsford third in chase group sprint

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 06 Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux competes in the breakaway during the 110th Scheldeprijs 2022 Mens Elite a 1987km one day race from Terneuzen to Schoten SP22 on April 06 2022 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alexander Kristoff on his way to winning Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexander Kristoff

Alexander Kristoff leads the breakaway at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)
Bora-Hansgerohe had 4 riders in the attack at Scheldeprijs

Bora-Hansgerohe had 4 riders in the attack at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Peter De Voecht/PN/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)
Tim Merlier in action at Scheldeprijs

Tim Merlier in action at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Peter De Voecht/PN/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)
The exposed early roads of Scheldeprijs

The exposed early roads of Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Peter De Voecht/PN/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)
Riders struggled to stay up front

Riders struggled to stay up front (Image credit: Peter De Voecht/PN/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)
The Scheldeprijs peloton split in the cross winds

The Scheldeprijs peloton split in the cross winds (Image credit: Peter De Voecht/PN/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)
The Scheldeprijs was lined out on the roads of Zeeland

The Scheldeprijs was lined out on the roads of Zeeland (Image credit: Peter De Voecht/PN/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)
Scheldeprijs blew apart early

Scheldeprijs blew apart early (Image credit: Peter De Voecht/PN/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)
SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 06 Ryan Mullen of Ireland and Team Bora Hansgrohe competes in the breakaway during the 110th Scheldeprijs 2022 Mens Elite a 1987km one day race from Terneuzen to Schoten SP22 on April 06 2022 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the breakaway at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)
SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 06 LR Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo Timothy Dupont of Belgium and Team Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB Danny Van Poppel of Netherlands and Team Bora Hansgrohe and the peloton compete during the 110th Scheldeprijs 2022 Mens Elite a 1987km one day race from Terneuzen to Schoten SP22 on April 06 2022 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The chase group on the final circuits at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)
SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 06 LR Daniel Mclay of United Kingdom and Team Arka Samsic and Ryan Mullen of Ireland and Team Bora Hansgrohe compete in the breakaway during the 110th Scheldeprijs 2022 Mens Elite a 1987km one day race from Terneuzen to Schoten SP22 on April 06 2022 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Daniel Mclay (Arkea-Samsic) and Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hansgrohe) lead the chase group at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)
SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 06 Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux competes in the breakaway during the 110th Scheldeprijs 2022 Mens Elite a 1987km one day race from Terneuzen to Schoten SP22 on April 06 2022 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alexander Kristoff secures rare solo victory at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)
SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 06 Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux celebrates winning during the 110th Scheldeprijs 2022 Mens Elite a 1987km one day race from Terneuzen to Schoten SP22 on April 06 2022 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alexander Kristoff secures rare solo victory at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)
SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 06 Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux celebrates winning during the 110th Scheldeprijs 2022 Mens Elite a 1987km one day race from Terneuzen to Schoten SP22 on April 06 2022 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alexander Kristoff celerates after securing a rare solo victory at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexander Kristoff gave Intermarché-Wanty Gobert another major success after Biniam Girmay's win in Gent-Wevelgem, taking a rare solo victory to win the Scheldeprijs with a seven-kilometre long late attack.

Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the sprint for second ahead of Sam Welsford (Team DSM) from a dejected chasing group that could not match the experienced Norwegian when he attacked across the cobbles into a block headwind with 7.4km to go. He then turned into an open crosswind section along the Schelde that shattered the chasing group.

Kristoff's move echoed the early part of the race when crosswinds shattered the peloton in the first hour of racing, Kristoff was part of a group of just 14 riders that held off a chase group containing defending champion pre-race favourite Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) then broke their spirits in the rainy closing laps.

With three minutes on the Jakobsen group, Bora-Hansgrohe launched numerous attacks, having the most riders in the lead bunch, but a puncture from Sam Bennett disrupted their chase just before Kristoff rocketed away with his cagey winning move.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4:06:02
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:24
3Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM
4Casper van Uden (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:26
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
6Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:00:28
7Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
8Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:30
9Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:41
10Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:07
