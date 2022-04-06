Alexander Kristoff secures rare solo victory at Scheldeprijs
Danny van Poppel second, Sam Welsford third in chase group sprint
Alexander Kristoff gave Intermarché-Wanty Gobert another major success after Biniam Girmay's win in Gent-Wevelgem, taking a rare solo victory to win the Scheldeprijs with a seven-kilometre long late attack.
Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the sprint for second ahead of Sam Welsford (Team DSM) from a dejected chasing group that could not match the experienced Norwegian when he attacked across the cobbles into a block headwind with 7.4km to go. He then turned into an open crosswind section along the Schelde that shattered the chasing group.
Kristoff's move echoed the early part of the race when crosswinds shattered the peloton in the first hour of racing, Kristoff was part of a group of just 14 riders that held off a chase group containing defending champion pre-race favourite Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) then broke their spirits in the rainy closing laps.
With three minutes on the Jakobsen group, Bora-Hansgrohe launched numerous attacks, having the most riders in the lead bunch, but a puncture from Sam Bennett disrupted their chase just before Kristoff rocketed away with his cagey winning move.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4:06:02
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:24
|3
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM
|4
|Casper van Uden (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:26
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:00:28
|7
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|8
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:30
|9
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:41
|10
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:07
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
