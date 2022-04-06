Image 1 of 15 Alexander Kristoff on his way to winning Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 Alexander Kristoff leads the breakaway at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 15 Bora-Hansgerohe had 4 riders in the attack at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Peter De Voecht/PN/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 4 of 15 Tim Merlier in action at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Peter De Voecht/PN/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 5 of 15 The exposed early roads of Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Peter De Voecht/PN/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 6 of 15 Riders struggled to stay up front (Image credit: Peter De Voecht/PN/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 7 of 15 The Scheldeprijs peloton split in the cross winds (Image credit: Peter De Voecht/PN/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 8 of 15 The Scheldeprijs was lined out on the roads of Zeeland (Image credit: Peter De Voecht/PN/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 9 of 15 Scheldeprijs blew apart early (Image credit: Peter De Voecht/PN/SprintCyclingAgency©2022) Image 10 of 15 Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the breakaway at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 15 The chase group on the final circuits at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 15 Daniel Mclay (Arkea-Samsic) and Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hansgrohe) lead the chase group at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 15 Alexander Kristoff secures rare solo victory at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 15 Alexander Kristoff secures rare solo victory at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 15 Alexander Kristoff celerates after securing a rare solo victory at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexander Kristoff gave Intermarché-Wanty Gobert another major success after Biniam Girmay's win in Gent-Wevelgem, taking a rare solo victory to win the Scheldeprijs with a seven-kilometre long late attack.

Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the sprint for second ahead of Sam Welsford (Team DSM) from a dejected chasing group that could not match the experienced Norwegian when he attacked across the cobbles into a block headwind with 7.4km to go. He then turned into an open crosswind section along the Schelde that shattered the chasing group.

Kristoff's move echoed the early part of the race when crosswinds shattered the peloton in the first hour of racing, Kristoff was part of a group of just 14 riders that held off a chase group containing defending champion pre-race favourite Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) then broke their spirits in the rainy closing laps.

With three minutes on the Jakobsen group, Bora-Hansgrohe launched numerous attacks, having the most riders in the lead bunch, but a puncture from Sam Bennett disrupted their chase just before Kristoff rocketed away with his cagey winning move.

More to follow...