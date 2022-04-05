Scheldeprijs 2022 start list

Official starters as of 5 April 2022

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 Podium Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Celebration during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten Mask Covid Safety Measures Trophy SP21 FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Alpecin-Fenix
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel)
2Tim Merlier (Bel)
3Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger)
4Senne Leysen (Bel)
5Edward Planckaert (Bel)
6Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel)
7Lionel Taminiaux (Bel)

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
11Fabio Jakobsen (Ned)
12Davide Ballerini (Ita)
13Iljo Keisse (Bel)
14Michael Mørkøv (Den)
15Stijn Steels (Bel)
16Jannik Steimle (Ger)
17Ethan Vernon (GBr)

Lotto Soudal
21Arnaud De Lie (Bel)
22Cedric Beullens (Bel)
23Brent Van Moer (Bel)
24Roger Kluge (Ger)
25Michael Schwarzmann (Ger)
26Rüdiger Selig (Ger)
27Florian Vermeersch (Bel)

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
31Alexander Kristoff (Nor)
32Aimé De Gendt (Bel)
33Tom Devriendt (Bel)
34Barnabás Peák (Hun)
35Baptiste Planckaert (Bel)
36Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
37Boy van Poppel (Ned)

Bora-Hansgrohe
41Sam Bennett (Irl)
42Martin Laas (Est)
43Marco Haller (Aut)
44Jordi Meeus (Bel)
45Ryan Mullen (Irl)
46Nils Politt (Ger)
47Danny van Poppel (Ned)

Cofidis
51Piet Allegaert (Bel)
52Wesley Kreder (Ned)
53Tom Bohli (Swi)
54Alexandre Delettre (Fra)
55Szymon Sajnok (Pol)
56Jelle Wallays (Bel)
57Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel)

BikeExchange-Jayco
71Dylan Groenewegen (Ned)
72Alexandre Balmer (Swi)
73Alex Edmondson (Aus)
74Sam Bewley (NZl)
75Luka Mezgec (Slo)
76Kelland O’Brien (Aus)
77Campbell Stewart (NZl)

Team DSM
81Cees Bol (Ned)
82Nikias Arndt (Ger)
83Nico Denz (Ger)
84Niklas Märkl (Ger)
85Alberto Dainese (Ita)
86Casper van Uden (Ned)
87Sam Welsford (Aus)

Trek-Segafredo
91Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa)
92Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
93Daan Hoole (Ned)
94Emils Liepins (Lat)
95Matteo Moschetti (Ita)
96Edward Theuns (Bel)
97BRUSTENGA MASAGUE

UAE Team Emirates
101Pascal Ackermann (Ger)
102Felix Groß (Ger)
103Mikkel Bjerg (Den)
104Alexys Brunel (Fra)
105Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col)
106Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor)
107Oliviero Troia (Ita)

B&B Hotels-KTM
111Miguel Heidemann (Ger)
112Luca Mozzato (Ita)
113Raphael Parisella (Can)
114Adrien Lagree (Fra)
115Cyril Lemoine (Fra)
116Julien Morice (Fra)
117Jordi Warlop (Bel)

Bardiani CSF Faizane'
121Sacha Modolo (Ita)
122Iker Bonillo Martin (Spa)
123Luca Colnaghi (Ita)
124Filippo Fiorelli (Ita)
125Davide Gabburo (Ita)
126Enrico Zanoncello (Ita)
127Samuele Zoccarato (Ita)

Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
131Timothy Dupont (Bel)
132Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol)
133Dorian De Maeght (Bel)
134Karl Patrick Lauk (Est)
135Tom Wirtgen (Lux)
136Dimitri Peyskens (Bel)
137Ludovic Robeet (Bel)

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
141Sasha Weemaes (Bel)
142Ruben Apers (Bel)
143Jens Reynders (Bel)
144Aaron Verwilst (Bel)
145Aaron Van Poucke (Bel)
146Arne Marit (Bel)
147Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel)

Arkea-Samsic
151Nacer Bouhanni (Fra)
152Christophe Noppe (Bel)
153Benjamin Declercq (Bel)
154Donavan Grondin (Fra)
155Kevin Ledanois (Fra)
156Daniel McLay (GBr)
157Markus Pajur (Est)

Novo Nordisk
161Hamish Beadle (NZl)
162Robbe Ceurens (Bel)
163Stephen Clancy (Irl)
164Declan Irvine (Aus)
165Matyas Kopecky (Cze)
166Andrea Peron (Ita)
167Umberto Poli (Ita)

TotalEnergies
171Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita)
172Maciej Bodnar (Pol)
173Sandy Dujardin (Fra)
174Geoffrey Soupe (Fra)
175Niki Terpstra (Ned)
176Dries Van Gestel (Bel)
177Daniel Oss (Ita)

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
181Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor)
182Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor)
183Tord Gudmestad (Nor)
184Stian Edvardsen-Fredheim (Nor)
185Lars Saugstad (Nor)
186Søren Wærenskjold (Nor)
187Syver Wærsted (Nor)

Beat Cycling
191Matthijs Büchli (Ned)
192Jente Boons (Bel)
193Jordy Bouts (Bel)
194Stijn Daemen (Ned)
195Bram Dissel (Ned)
196Vincent Hoppezak (Ned)
197Jochem Kerckhaert (Ned)

EvoPro Racing
201Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel)
202Daire Feeley (Irl)
203Eamon Franck (USA)
204Dylan Guinet (Fra)
205Mitchell Mc Laughlin (Irl)
206Conn Mc Dunphy (Irl)
207Maarten Verheyen (Bel)

Minerva Cycling Team
211Gilles Borra (Bel)
212Gil D´Heygere (Bel)
213Thomas Joseph (Bel)
214Stefano Museeuw (Bel)
215Enrico Dhaeye (Bel)
216Jorre Debaele (Bel)
217Yentl Vandevelde (Bel)

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.