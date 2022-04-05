Scheldeprijs 2022 start list
By Cyclingnews published
Official starters as of 5 April 2022
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel)
|2
|Tim Merlier (Bel)
|3
|Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger)
|4
|Senne Leysen (Bel)
|5
|Edward Planckaert (Bel)
|6
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel)
|7
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|11
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned)
|12
|Davide Ballerini (Ita)
|13
|Iljo Keisse (Bel)
|14
|Michael Mørkøv (Den)
|15
|Stijn Steels (Bel)
|16
|Jannik Steimle (Ger)
|17
|Ethan Vernon (GBr)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|21
|Arnaud De Lie (Bel)
|22
|Cedric Beullens (Bel)
|23
|Brent Van Moer (Bel)
|24
|Roger Kluge (Ger)
|25
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger)
|26
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger)
|27
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|31
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor)
|32
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel)
|33
|Tom Devriendt (Bel)
|34
|Barnabás Peák (Hun)
|35
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel)
|36
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
|37
|Boy van Poppel (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|41
|Sam Bennett (Irl)
|42
|Martin Laas (Est)
|43
|Marco Haller (Aut)
|44
|Jordi Meeus (Bel)
|45
|Ryan Mullen (Irl)
|46
|Nils Politt (Ger)
|47
|Danny van Poppel (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|51
|Piet Allegaert (Bel)
|52
|Wesley Kreder (Ned)
|53
|Tom Bohli (Swi)
|54
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra)
|55
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol)
|56
|Jelle Wallays (Bel)
|57
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|71
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned)
|72
|Alexandre Balmer (Swi)
|73
|Alex Edmondson (Aus)
|74
|Sam Bewley (NZl)
|75
|Luka Mezgec (Slo)
|76
|Kelland O’Brien (Aus)
|77
|Campbell Stewart (NZl)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|81
|Cees Bol (Ned)
|82
|Nikias Arndt (Ger)
|83
|Nico Denz (Ger)
|84
|Niklas Märkl (Ger)
|85
|Alberto Dainese (Ita)
|86
|Casper van Uden (Ned)
|87
|Sam Welsford (Aus)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|91
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa)
|92
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel)
|93
|Daan Hoole (Ned)
|94
|Emils Liepins (Lat)
|95
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita)
|96
|Edward Theuns (Bel)
|97
|BRUSTENGA MASAGUE
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|101
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger)
|102
|Felix Groß (Ger)
|103
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den)
|104
|Alexys Brunel (Fra)
|105
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col)
|106
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor)
|107
|Oliviero Troia (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|111
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger)
|112
|Luca Mozzato (Ita)
|113
|Raphael Parisella (Can)
|114
|Adrien Lagree (Fra)
|115
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra)
|116
|Julien Morice (Fra)
|117
|Jordi Warlop (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|121
|Sacha Modolo (Ita)
|122
|Iker Bonillo Martin (Spa)
|123
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita)
|124
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita)
|125
|Davide Gabburo (Ita)
|126
|Enrico Zanoncello (Ita)
|127
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|131
|Timothy Dupont (Bel)
|132
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol)
|133
|Dorian De Maeght (Bel)
|134
|Karl Patrick Lauk (Est)
|135
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux)
|136
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel)
|137
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|141
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel)
|142
|Ruben Apers (Bel)
|143
|Jens Reynders (Bel)
|144
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel)
|145
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel)
|146
|Arne Marit (Bel)
|147
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|151
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra)
|152
|Christophe Noppe (Bel)
|153
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel)
|154
|Donavan Grondin (Fra)
|155
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra)
|156
|Daniel McLay (GBr)
|157
|Markus Pajur (Est)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|161
|Hamish Beadle (NZl)
|162
|Robbe Ceurens (Bel)
|163
|Stephen Clancy (Irl)
|164
|Declan Irvine (Aus)
|165
|Matyas Kopecky (Cze)
|166
|Andrea Peron (Ita)
|167
|Umberto Poli (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|171
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita)
|172
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol)
|173
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra)
|174
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra)
|175
|Niki Terpstra (Ned)
|176
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel)
|177
|Daniel Oss (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|181
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor)
|182
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor)
|183
|Tord Gudmestad (Nor)
|184
|Stian Edvardsen-Fredheim (Nor)
|185
|Lars Saugstad (Nor)
|186
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor)
|187
|Syver Wærsted (Nor)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|191
|Matthijs Büchli (Ned)
|192
|Jente Boons (Bel)
|193
|Jordy Bouts (Bel)
|194
|Stijn Daemen (Ned)
|195
|Bram Dissel (Ned)
|196
|Vincent Hoppezak (Ned)
|197
|Jochem Kerckhaert (Ned)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|201
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel)
|202
|Daire Feeley (Irl)
|203
|Eamon Franck (USA)
|204
|Dylan Guinet (Fra)
|205
|Mitchell Mc Laughlin (Irl)
|206
|Conn Mc Dunphy (Irl)
|207
|Maarten Verheyen (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|211
|Gilles Borra (Bel)
|212
|Gil D´Heygere (Bel)
|213
|Thomas Joseph (Bel)
|214
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel)
|215
|Enrico Dhaeye (Bel)
|216
|Jorre Debaele (Bel)
|217
|Yentl Vandevelde (Bel)
