Redlands Bicycle Classic 2023

Heidi Franz (Instafund) celebrates winning the overall at the Redlands Classic

Swipe to scroll horizontally Redlands Bicycle Classic overview Date April 12-16, 2023 Start location Highland, California Finish location Redlands, California Distance 248.3 miles + 90 minutes for the men, 180.3 miles + 75 minutes for the women Category Amateur men and amateur women Previous edition Redlands Bicycle Classic

The Redlands Bicycle Classic is the longest continuous running invitational, professional stage race in American bike racing. The race began in 1985 after the 1984 Olympic Games were held in Los Angeles and the US team earned a record number of medals in cycling. It has been a foundation of the early domestic racing scene for 35 years, with local residents providing host housing for most of the riders.

The race was postponed for two years due to the COVID pandemic before returning in 2022. Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) sealed the overall men’s win last year after finishing third in the final stage, the iconic Sunset Road Race. In the women’s race, Heidi Franz (Instafund) took advantage of the tough final day of racing by escaping halfway into the stage and storming away to snatch the overall victory.

The five women’s and men’s stages take place in and around Redlands, California, and include a circuit race, a time trial, a criterium and two road races.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Redlands Bicycle Classic with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Redlands Bicycle Classic Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time April 12, 2023 Stage 1 – City of Highland Circuit Race for Women 8:45 PDT 14:02 PDT April 12, 2023 Stage 1 – City of Highland Circuit Race for Men 11:00 PDT 15:47 PDT April 13, 2023 Stage 2 – City of Yucaipa Road Race for Men 10:00 PDT 15:47 PDT April 13, 2023 Stage 2 – City of Yucaipa Road Race for Women 11:10 PDT 15:10 PDT April 14, 2023 Stage 3 – Route 66 Time Trial for Women 10:30 PDT Row 4 - Cell 3 April 14, 2023 Stage 3 – Route 66 Time Trial for Men 12:15 PDT Row 5 - Cell 3 April 15, 2023 Stage 4 – City of Redlands Criterium for Women 14:00 PDT Row 6 - Cell 3 April 15, 2023 Stage 4 – City of Redlands Criterium for Men 16:00 PDT Row 7 - Cell 3 April 16, 2023 Stage 5 – Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race for Women 10:00 PDT 15:06 PDT April 16, 2023 Stage 5 – Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race for Men 14:00 PDT 15:39 PDT