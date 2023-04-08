Redlands Bicycle Classic 2023
|Date
|April 12-16, 2023
|Start location
|Highland, California
|Finish location
|Redlands, California
|Distance
|248.3 miles + 90 minutes for the men, 180.3 miles + 75 minutes for the women
|Category
|Amateur men and amateur women
|Previous edition
|Redlands Bicycle Classic
The Redlands Bicycle Classic is the longest continuous running invitational, professional stage race in American bike racing. The race began in 1985 after the 1984 Olympic Games were held in Los Angeles and the US team earned a record number of medals in cycling. It has been a foundation of the early domestic racing scene for 35 years, with local residents providing host housing for most of the riders.
The race was postponed for two years due to the COVID pandemic before returning in 2022. Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) sealed the overall men’s win last year after finishing third in the final stage, the iconic Sunset Road Race. In the women’s race, Heidi Franz (Instafund) took advantage of the tough final day of racing by escaping halfway into the stage and storming away to snatch the overall victory.
The five women’s and men’s stages take place in and around Redlands, California, and include a circuit race, a time trial, a criterium and two road races.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Redlands Bicycle Classic with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Redlands Bicycle Classic Schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time
|Finish time
|April 12, 2023
|Stage 1 – City of Highland Circuit Race for Women
|8:45 PDT
|14:02 PDT
|April 12, 2023
|Stage 1 – City of Highland Circuit Race for Men
|11:00 PDT
|15:47 PDT
|April 13, 2023
|Stage 2 – City of Yucaipa Road Race for Men
|10:00 PDT
|15:47 PDT
|April 13, 2023
|Stage 2 – City of Yucaipa Road Race for Women
|11:10 PDT
|15:10 PDT
|April 14, 2023
|Stage 3 – Route 66 Time Trial for Women
|10:30 PDT
|Row 4 - Cell 3
|April 14, 2023
|Stage 3 – Route 66 Time Trial for Men
|12:15 PDT
|Row 5 - Cell 3
|April 15, 2023
|Stage 4 – City of Redlands Criterium for Women
|14:00 PDT
|Row 6 - Cell 3
|April 15, 2023
|Stage 4 – City of Redlands Criterium for Men
|16:00 PDT
|Row 7 - Cell 3
|April 16, 2023
|Stage 5 – Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race for Women
|10:00 PDT
|15:06 PDT
|April 16, 2023
|Stage 5 – Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race for Men
|14:00 PDT
|15:39 PDT
