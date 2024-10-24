ProVelo Super League 2025

Jack Ward as he wins the overall ProVelo Super League 2025 at the end of the Q Tour in Queensland
Jack Ward as he wins the overall ProVelo Super League 2025 at the end of the Q Tour in Queensland(Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)

ProVelo Super League

DateEventLocationWomen's winnerMen's winner
18-20 JanuarySA Kick ItAdelaide, SATalia Appleton (Praties)Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP 32)
8 FebruaryPowercor Melbourne to Warrnambool ClassicVIC-Blake Agnoletto (Team Brennan p/b TP 32)
9 FebruaryLochard Energy Warrnambool Women's ClassicVICKatelyn Nicholson (Butterfields Ziptrak)-
21-23 FebruarySpirit of Tasmania Cycling TourTASSophie Marr (Praties)Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP 32)
7-9 MarchHarbour City GPSydney, NSWAlli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak)Cameron Scott (CCACHE x Bodywrap)
15 MarchSquadron Energy Grafton to InverellInverell, NSWGina Ricardo (Praties)Tristan Saunders (Team Brennan p/b TP 32)
21-23 MarchQ TourMoreton Bay, QLDAlli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak)Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak)

What is the ProVelo Super League?

The ProVelo Super League replaced the AusCycling National Road Series in 2025 as the top-tier domestic racing series. 

It was a compact block of domestic Australian racing broadcast by SBS and designed to act as a pathway to the WorldTour for up and coming cyclists. The series has been co-founded by Matt Wilson and Aaron Flanagan and is backed by Gerry Ryan.  

The men's U23 series winner is awarded a stagiaire contract with Jayco-AlUla and the women's U23 overall winner a one year contract with the Liv-AlUla-Jayco continental development team.

The series started in Adelaide on January 18, when South Australia caught the focus of the cycling world for the Tour Down Under. The SA Kick It event included a Willunga time trial, Victoria Park criterium and a road race in Tailem Bend. In early February the attention turned to Victoria and the revered Australian Classic of the Melbourne to Warrnambool. 

The Spirit of Tasmania Cycling Tour then rounded out the February competition before a jam-packed March. It started with the new Harbour City GP – which included two criterium, a time trial and road race over three days – then moved on to the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic. 

The racing concluded in Queensland, with the four-stage Q Tour. It started with a criterium on Southbank, moved on to a road race and was then followed by a time trial on the same day and the finale of the event and series was a road race in Moreton Bay.

Cyclingnews delivered coverage of every stage of every round, with results available below, and broadcasts can be found on SBS On Demand. There are also highlights of each stage on ProVelo Super League YouTube. 

Series leaderboards

Last updated after the round six Q Tour finale on March 23

Men Overall Top 5 - *denotes U23 rider
PositionRiderPoints
1Jack Ward * (Team Brennan p/b TP32)515
2Zachary Marriage* (Butterfields Ziptrak)494
3Tristan Saunders (Team Brennan p/b TP32)309
4Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP32)308
5Cameron Scott (CCACHE x Bodywrap)\288
Women Overall Top 5 – *denotes U23 rider
PositionRiderPoints
1Sophie Marr* (Praties Cycling)589
2Talia Appleton* (Praties Cycling)576
3Alli Anderson* (Butterfields Ziptrak)514
4Lauren Bates* (Canberra Cycling Club)369
5Sophia Sammons* (Praties Cycling)303
Men Under 23 Top 5
PositionRiderPoints
1Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32)515
2Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak)494
3Hamish McKenzie (Tasmanian Institute of Sport) 190
4Julian Baudry (Team Brennan p/b TP32)113
5Ronan Teese (Bendigo and District Cycling Club)109
Women Under 23 Top 5
PositionRiderPoints
1Sophie Marr (Praties)589
2Talia Appleton (Praties)576
3Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak)514
4Lauren Bates (Canberra Cycling Club)369
5Sophia Sammons (Praties)303
