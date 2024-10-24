Image 1 of 12 Jack Ward as he wins the overall ProVelo Super League 2025 at the end of the Q Tour in Queensland (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League) Sophie Marr hugs her Praties teammates after winning the overall ProVelo Super League 2025 at the end of the Q Tour in Queensland (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League) The men's Squadron Energy Grafton to Inverell podium: 1st Tristan Saunders (Team Brennan p/b TP32) , 2nd Zachary Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak) and 3rd Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP32) (Image credit: Polizzi Studio/ProVelo Super League) The podium of the women's Mt Mitchell to Inverell, the fifth round of the ProVelo Super League 2025 – Gina Ricardo (Praties) in first, Rachael Wales (Butterfields Ziptrak) and Rhylee Akeroyd (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes) (Image credit: ProVelo Super League) Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak) win stage 3 of the Harbour City GP, the fourth round of the 2025 ProVelo Super League (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League) Cameron Scott (CCACHE x Bodywrap) wins stage 3 of the Harbour City GP, the fourth round of the 2025 ProVelo Super League (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League) Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Tasmania 2025, the third round of the ProVelo Super League (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League) Women's GC podium on stage 4 of the Tour of Tasmania 2025, with Sophie Marr (Praties) in first, Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak) in second and stage 4 winner Lauren Bates in third overall (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League) Blake Agnoletto (Team Brennan p/b TP32) celebrates his win during the Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classicon February 8, 2025 (Pic by Con Chronis/PSL) (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League) Katelyn Nicholson (Butterfields Ziptrak) wins the Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic on Sunday, February 9, 2024 in Victoria. (Pic by Con Chronis/PSL) (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League) Odette Lynch (Butterfields ZipTrack) wins stage 3 of SA Kick It, the opening round of the ProVelo Super League, Australia's new domestic top tier racing series (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League) Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP 32) wins stage 3 of SA Kick It, the opening round of the ProVelo Super League, Australia's new domestic top tier racing series (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)

ProVelo Super League

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Event Location Women's winner Men's winner 18-20 January SA Kick It Adelaide, SA Talia Appleton (Praties) Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP 32) 8 February Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic VIC - Blake Agnoletto (Team Brennan p/b TP 32) 9 February Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Classic VIC Katelyn Nicholson (Butterfields Ziptrak) - 21-23 February Spirit of Tasmania Cycling Tour TAS Sophie Marr (Praties) Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP 32) 7-9 March Harbour City GP Sydney, NSW Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak) Cameron Scott (CCACHE x Bodywrap) 15 March Squadron Energy Grafton to Inverell Inverell, NSW Gina Ricardo (Praties) Tristan Saunders (Team Brennan p/b TP 32) 21-23 March Q Tour Moreton Bay, QLD Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak) Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak)

What is the ProVelo Super League?

The ProVelo Super League replaced the AusCycling National Road Series in 2025 as the top-tier domestic racing series.

It was a compact block of domestic Australian racing broadcast by SBS and designed to act as a pathway to the WorldTour for up and coming cyclists. The series has been co-founded by Matt Wilson and Aaron Flanagan and is backed by Gerry Ryan.

The men's U23 series winner is awarded a stagiaire contract with Jayco-AlUla and the women's U23 overall winner a one year contract with the Liv-AlUla-Jayco continental development team.



The series started in Adelaide on January 18, when South Australia caught the focus of the cycling world for the Tour Down Under. The SA Kick It event included a Willunga time trial, Victoria Park criterium and a road race in Tailem Bend. In early February the attention turned to Victoria and the revered Australian Classic of the Melbourne to Warrnambool.

The Spirit of Tasmania Cycling Tour then rounded out the February competition before a jam-packed March. It started with the new Harbour City GP – which included two criterium, a time trial and road race over three days – then moved on to the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic.

The racing concluded in Queensland, with the four-stage Q Tour. It started with a criterium on Southbank, moved on to a road race and was then followed by a time trial on the same day and the finale of the event and series was a road race in Moreton Bay.



Cyclingnews delivered coverage of every stage of every round, with results available below, and broadcasts can be found on SBS On Demand. There are also highlights of each stage on ProVelo Super League YouTube.

Series leaderboards

Last updated after the round six Q Tour finale on March 23

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men Overall Top 5 - *denotes U23 rider Position Rider Points 1 Jack Ward * (Team Brennan p/b TP32) 515 2 Zachary Marriage* (Butterfields Ziptrak) 494 3 Tristan Saunders (Team Brennan p/b TP32) 309 4 Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP32) 308 5 Cameron Scott (CCACHE x Bodywrap)\ 288

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women Overall Top 5 – *denotes U23 rider Position Rider Points 1 Sophie Marr* (Praties Cycling) 589 2 Talia Appleton* (Praties Cycling) 576 3 Alli Anderson* (Butterfields Ziptrak) 514 4 Lauren Bates* (Canberra Cycling Club) 369 5 Sophia Sammons* (Praties Cycling) 303

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men Under 23 Top 5 Position Rider Points 1 Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) 515 2 Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak) 494 3 Hamish McKenzie (Tasmanian Institute of Sport) 190 4 Julian Baudry (Team Brennan p/b TP32) 113 5 Ronan Teese (Bendigo and District Cycling Club) 109

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women Under 23 Top 5 Position Rider Points 1 Sophie Marr (Praties) 589 2 Talia Appleton (Praties) 576 3 Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak) 514 4 Lauren Bates (Canberra Cycling Club) 369 5 Sophia Sammons (Praties) 303