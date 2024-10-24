ProVelo Super League 2025
ProVelo Super League
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Women's winner
|Men's winner
|18-20 January
|SA Kick It
|Adelaide, SA
|Talia Appleton (Praties)
|Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP 32)
|8 February
|Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic
|VIC
|-
|Blake Agnoletto (Team Brennan p/b TP 32)
|9 February
|Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Classic
|VIC
|Katelyn Nicholson (Butterfields Ziptrak)
|-
|21-23 February
|Spirit of Tasmania Cycling Tour
|TAS
|Sophie Marr (Praties)
|Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP 32)
|7-9 March
|Harbour City GP
|Sydney, NSW
|Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak)
|Cameron Scott (CCACHE x Bodywrap)
|15 March
|Squadron Energy Grafton to Inverell
|Inverell, NSW
|Gina Ricardo (Praties)
|Tristan Saunders (Team Brennan p/b TP 32)
|21-23 March
|Q Tour
|Moreton Bay, QLD
|Alli Anderson (Butterfields Ziptrak)
|Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak)
What is the ProVelo Super League?
The ProVelo Super League replaced the AusCycling National Road Series in 2025 as the top-tier domestic racing series.
It was a compact block of domestic Australian racing broadcast by SBS and designed to act as a pathway to the WorldTour for up and coming cyclists. The series has been co-founded by Matt Wilson and Aaron Flanagan and is backed by Gerry Ryan.
The men's U23 series winner is awarded a stagiaire contract with Jayco-AlUla and the women's U23 overall winner a one year contract with the Liv-AlUla-Jayco continental development team.
The series started in Adelaide on January 18, when South Australia caught the focus of the cycling world for the Tour Down Under. The SA Kick It event included a Willunga time trial, Victoria Park criterium and a road race in Tailem Bend. In early February the attention turned to Victoria and the revered Australian Classic of the Melbourne to Warrnambool.
The Spirit of Tasmania Cycling Tour then rounded out the February competition before a jam-packed March. It started with the new Harbour City GP – which included two criterium, a time trial and road race over three days – then moved on to the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic.
The racing concluded in Queensland, with the four-stage Q Tour. It started with a criterium on Southbank, moved on to a road race and was then followed by a time trial on the same day and the finale of the event and series was a road race in Moreton Bay.
Cyclingnews delivered coverage of every stage of every round, with results available below, and broadcasts can be found on SBS On Demand. There are also highlights of each stage on ProVelo Super League YouTube.
Series leaderboards
Last updated after the round six Q Tour finale on March 23
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack Ward * (Team Brennan p/b TP32)
|515
|2
|Zachary Marriage* (Butterfields Ziptrak)
|494
|3
|Tristan Saunders (Team Brennan p/b TP32)
|309
|4
|Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP32)
|308
|5
|Cameron Scott (CCACHE x Bodywrap)\
|288
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Sophie Marr* (Praties Cycling)
|589
|2
|Talia Appleton* (Praties Cycling)
|576
|3
|Alli Anderson* (Butterfields Ziptrak)
|514
|4
|Lauren Bates* (Canberra Cycling Club)
|369
|5
|Sophia Sammons* (Praties Cycling)
|303
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32)
|515
|2
|Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak)
|494
|3
|Hamish McKenzie (Tasmanian Institute of Sport)
|190
|4
|Julian Baudry (Team Brennan p/b TP32)
|113
|5
|Ronan Teese (Bendigo and District Cycling Club)
|109
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.