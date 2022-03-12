Nokere Koerse 2022
Nokere Koerse is considered a semi-Classic, a mid-week taster for the cobbled Classics to come. Founded in 1944, the ProSeries race starts in Deinze and tackles some of the same climbs as in the Tour of Flanders - hitting the Wolvenberg in its pass by Oudenaarde, and the Tiegemberg, Holstraat and Petegemberg before heading to the local laps around Nokere.
The 189.8km race has five local laps that include the climbs of Lange Ast and and the Nokereberg, which acts as the race finale.
Also in the mix are almost 25km of cobbles, with eight sectors coming in the circuits.
The cobbled final climb often results in an early attack which sometimes stays clear, such as in last year's edition where Ludovic Robeet (Bigoal WB) staged an upset win, or in a bunch sprint like in 2019 when Cees Bol (Sunweb) upstaged Pascal Ackermann and Jasper Philipsen.
Nokere Koerse course
Nokere Koerse teams
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- Groupama-FDJ
- Intermarché-Wanty Gobert
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Lotto Soudal
- QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
- Team DSM
- Trek-Segafredo
- UAE Team Emirates
- Alpecin-Fenix
- B&B Hotels-KTM
- Bardiani CSF Faizané
- Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen-WB
- Human Powered Health
- Sport Vlaanderen Baloise
- Arkéa-Samsic
- Uno-X Pro Cycling
- Minerva Cycling
- Tarteletto-Isorex
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.