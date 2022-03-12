Nokere Koerse 2022

Image 1 of 1 Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal WB) foiled the sprinters to win Nokere Koerse in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Nokere Koerse is considered a semi-Classic, a mid-week taster for the cobbled Classics to come. Founded in 1944, the ProSeries race starts in Deinze and tackles some of the same climbs as in the Tour of Flanders - hitting the Wolvenberg in its pass by Oudenaarde, and the Tiegemberg, Holstraat and Petegemberg before heading to the local laps around Nokere.

The 189.8km race has five local laps that include the climbs of Lange Ast and and the Nokereberg, which acts as the race finale.

Also in the mix are almost 25km of cobbles, with eight sectors coming in the circuits.

The cobbled final climb often results in an early attack which sometimes stays clear, such as in last year's edition where Ludovic Robeet (Bigoal WB) staged an upset win, or in a bunch sprint like in 2019 when Cees Bol (Sunweb) upstaged Pascal Ackermann and Jasper Philipsen.

Nokere Koerse course

(Image credit: Nokere Koerse)

Nokere Koerse teams

Bora-Hansgrohe

Cofidis

Groupama-FDJ

Intermarché-Wanty Gobert

Israel-Premier Tech

Lotto Soudal

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl

Team DSM

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

Alpecin-Fenix

B&B Hotels-KTM

Bardiani CSF Faizané

Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen-WB

Human Powered Health

Sport Vlaanderen Baloise

Arkéa-Samsic

Uno-X Pro Cycling

Minerva Cycling

Tarteletto-Isorex