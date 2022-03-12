Nokere Koerse 2022

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 17 Arrival Ludovic Robeet of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB Celebration during the 75th Nokere Koerse Danilith Classic 2021 Mens Elite a 1955km race from Deinze to Nokere NokereKoerse on March 17 2021 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal WB) foiled the sprinters to win Nokere Koerse in 2021(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Nokere Koerse is considered a semi-Classic, a mid-week taster for the cobbled Classics to come. Founded in 1944, the ProSeries race starts in Deinze and tackles some of the same climbs as in the Tour of Flanders - hitting the Wolvenberg in its pass by Oudenaarde, and the Tiegemberg, Holstraat and Petegemberg before heading to the local laps around Nokere.

Also in the mix are almost 25km of cobbles, with eight sectors coming in the circuits.

The cobbled final climb often results in an early attack which sometimes stays clear, such as in last year's edition where Ludovic Robeet (Bigoal WB) staged an upset win, or in a bunch sprint like in 2019 when Cees Bol (Sunweb) upstaged Pascal Ackermann and Jasper Philipsen.

Nokere Koerse course

The course for Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Nokere Koerse)

Nokere Koerse teams

  • Bora-Hansgrohe
  • Cofidis
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • Intermarché-Wanty Gobert
  • Israel-Premier Tech
  • Lotto Soudal
  • QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
  • Team DSM
  • Trek-Segafredo
  • UAE Team Emirates
  • Alpecin-Fenix
  • B&B Hotels-KTM
  • Bardiani CSF Faizané
  • Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen-WB
  • Human Powered Health
  • Sport Vlaanderen Baloise
  • Arkéa-Samsic
  • Uno-X Pro Cycling
  • Minerva Cycling
  • Tarteletto-Isorex
