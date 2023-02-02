Itzulia Basque Country 2023

Race-homes
By published
Jump to:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Itzulia Basque Country overview
DateApril 3-8, 2023
Start locationVitoria-Gasteiz
Finish locationEibar
DistanceSix stages
CategoryMen's WorldTour
Previous edition2022 Itzulia Basque Country

Jonas Vingegaard seals Itzulia Basque Country title with rampaging third stage win

Image 1 of 6
EIBAR SPAIN APRIL 08 LR Ion Izaguirre of Spain and Team Cofidis on third place race winner Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey with Txapela hat trophy and Mikel Landa of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious on second place pose on the podium ceremony after the 62nd Itzulia Basque Country Stage 6 a 1378km stage from Eibar to Eibar UCIWT on April 08 2023 in Eibar Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
Jonas Vingegaard seals Itzulia Basque Country title stage 6 win(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Latest results

Stage 1: Ethan Hayter won the opening stage from a reduced bunch sprint and took the first leader's jersey.

Stage 2: Ide Schelling claims a dramatic downhill victory after hair-raising descent on way to Leitza finish line

Stage 3: Jonas Vingegaard moves into race lead after taking victory on brutally steep Amasa-Villabona finish

Stage 4: Vingegaard makes it two in a row on stage 4 and extends his overall lead over Landa

Stage 5: Sergio Higuita wins stage 5 with a perfect sprint on another hilly day before finale

Stage 6: Jonas Vingegaard tamed a potentially treacherous final day of Itzulia Basque Country, sealing the overall title with a long-range solo stage victory

Itzulia Basque Country 2023 start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Itzulia Basque Country 2023 schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateStageLocationLengthTiming (CET)
Monday, April 3Stage 1Vitoria-Gasteiz - Labastida165.4km12:59 - 17:29
Tuesday, April 4Stage 2Viana - Leitza193.8km12:29 - 17:30
Wednesday, April 5Stage 3Errenteria - Amasa-Villabona153.9km13:04 - 17:29
Thursday, April 6Stage 4Santurtzi - Santurtzi175.7km12:53 - 17:30
Friday, April 7Stage 5Amorebieta - Amorebieta165.9km13:06 - 17:29
Saturday, April 8Stage 6Eibar - Eibar137.8km13:50 - 17:30

Itzulia Basque Country 2023 teams

  • Ineos Grenadiers
  • AG2R Citroën
  • Alpecin-Deceuninck
  • Arkéa-Samsic
  • Astana Qazaqstan
  • Bora-Hansgrohe
  • Cofidis
  • Team DSM
  • EF Education-EasyPost
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
  • Jayco-AlUla
  • Movistar
  • Soudal-QuickStep
  • Bahrain Victorious
  • Trek-Segafredo
  • Jumbo-Visma
  • UAE Team Emirates
  • Burgos-BH
  • Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
  • Kern Pharma
  • Euskaltel-Euskadi
  • TotalEnergies
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.