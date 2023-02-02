Itzulia Basque Country 2023
|Date
|April 3-8, 2023
|Start location
|Vitoria-Gasteiz
|Finish location
|Eibar
|Distance
|Six stages
|Category
|Men's WorldTour
|Previous edition
|2022 Itzulia Basque Country
Jonas Vingegaard seals Itzulia Basque Country title with rampaging third stage win
Latest results
Stage 1: Ethan Hayter won the opening stage from a reduced bunch sprint and took the first leader's jersey.
Stage 2: Ide Schelling claims a dramatic downhill victory after hair-raising descent on way to Leitza finish line
Stage 3: Jonas Vingegaard moves into race lead after taking victory on brutally steep Amasa-Villabona finish
Stage 4: Vingegaard makes it two in a row on stage 4 and extends his overall lead over Landa
Stage 5: Sergio Higuita wins stage 5 with a perfect sprint on another hilly day before finale
Stage 6: Jonas Vingegaard tamed a potentially treacherous final day of Itzulia Basque Country, sealing the overall title with a long-range solo stage victory
Itzulia Basque Country 2023 start list
Itzulia Basque Country 2023 schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Location
|Length
|Timing (CET)
|Monday, April 3
|Stage 1
|Vitoria-Gasteiz - Labastida
|165.4km
|12:59 - 17:29
|Tuesday, April 4
|Stage 2
|Viana - Leitza
|193.8km
|12:29 - 17:30
|Wednesday, April 5
|Stage 3
|Errenteria - Amasa-Villabona
|153.9km
|13:04 - 17:29
|Thursday, April 6
|Stage 4
|Santurtzi - Santurtzi
|175.7km
|12:53 - 17:30
|Friday, April 7
|Stage 5
|Amorebieta - Amorebieta
|165.9km
|13:06 - 17:29
|Saturday, April 8
|Stage 6
|Eibar - Eibar
|137.8km
|13:50 - 17:30
Itzulia Basque Country 2023 teams
- Ineos Grenadiers
- AG2R Citroën
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkéa-Samsic
- Astana Qazaqstan
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- Team DSM
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
- Jayco-AlUla
- Movistar
- Soudal-QuickStep
- Bahrain Victorious
- Trek-Segafredo
- Jumbo-Visma
- UAE Team Emirates
- Burgos-BH
- Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
- Kern Pharma
- Euskaltel-Euskadi
- TotalEnergies
