Swipe to scroll horizontally Itzulia Basque Country overview Date April 3-8, 2023 Start location Vitoria-Gasteiz Finish location Eibar Distance Six stages Category Men's WorldTour Previous edition 2022 Itzulia Basque Country

Image 1 of 6 Jonas Vingegaard seals Itzulia Basque Country title stage 6 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprints to victory on stage 5 of Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Race leader Jonas Vingegaard wins stage 4 of the Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 3 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) reacts with stage 2 victory in Leitza (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Ethan Hayter of Ineos Grenadiers wins stage 1 ahead of Jon Aberasturi of Trek-Segafredo, Alex Aranburu of Movistar Team, Mauro Schmid of Soudal-QuickStep (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Latest results

Stage 1: Ethan Hayter won the opening stage from a reduced bunch sprint and took the first leader's jersey.



Stage 2: Ide Schelling claims a dramatic downhill victory after hair-raising descent on way to Leitza finish line



Stage 3: Jonas Vingegaard moves into race lead after taking victory on brutally steep Amasa-Villabona finish



Stage 4: Vingegaard makes it two in a row on stage 4 and extends his overall lead over Landa



Stage 5: Sergio Higuita wins stage 5 with a perfect sprint on another hilly day before finale

Stage 6: Jonas Vingegaard tamed a potentially treacherous final day of Itzulia Basque Country, sealing the overall title with a long-range solo stage victory

Itzulia Basque Country 2023 start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Itzulia Basque Country 2023 schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Location Length Timing (CET) Monday, April 3 Stage 1 Vitoria-Gasteiz - Labastida 165.4km 12:59 - 17:29 Tuesday, April 4 Stage 2 Viana - Leitza 193.8km 12:29 - 17:30 Wednesday, April 5 Stage 3 Errenteria - Amasa-Villabona 153.9km 13:04 - 17:29 Thursday, April 6 Stage 4 Santurtzi - Santurtzi 175.7km 12:53 - 17:30 Friday, April 7 Stage 5 Amorebieta - Amorebieta 165.9km 13:06 - 17:29 Saturday, April 8 Stage 6 Eibar - Eibar 137.8km 13:50 - 17:30

Itzulia Basque Country 2023 teams

Ineos Grenadiers

AG2R Citroën

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkéa-Samsic

Astana Qazaqstan

Bora-Hansgrohe

Cofidis

Team DSM

EF Education-EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

Jayco-AlUla

Movistar

Soudal-QuickStep

Bahrain Victorious

Trek-Segafredo

Jumbo-Visma

UAE Team Emirates

Burgos-BH

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Kern Pharma

Euskaltel-Euskadi

TotalEnergies