Ide Schelling wins Itzulia Basque Country stage 2

Image 1 of 10 Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his win on stage 2 of Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his win on stage 2 of Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his win on stage 2 of Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), the mountains classification leader, leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Ineos controls the pace in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Ethan Hayter takes a pull as race leader (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Ethan Hayter (Ineos) leads the chase (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) EF Education-EasyPost during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Movistar come to the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Mikel Landa (Bahrain) went on the attack on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) has claimed a dramatic downhill victory on stage 2 of the Itzulia Basque Country, from Viana to Leitza.

Schelling powered to the head of a front group of some 30 riders after a sketchy, very technical descent from the last climb of the day, the Arkiskil.

Second on the 193-kilometre stage was Matteo Sobrero of Jayco-AIUIa, with David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) in third.

After claiming the second win of his career, Schelling is now the new leader of the Itzulia Basque Country.

More to come.

Results

