Ide Schelling wins Itzulia Basque Country stage 2

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Bora-Hansgrohe rider moves into race lead

LEITZA SPAIN APRIL 04 Ide Schelling of The Netherlands and Team BORAHansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 62nd Itzulia Basque Country 2023 Stage 2 a 1938km stage from Viana to Leitza UCIWT on April 04 2023 in Leitza Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his win on stage 2 of Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) has claimed a dramatic downhill victory on stage 2 of the Itzulia Basque Country, from Viana to Leitza.

Schelling powered to the head of a front group of some 30 riders after a sketchy, very technical descent from the last climb of the day, the Arkiskil.

Second on the 193-kilometre stage was Matteo Sobrero of Jayco-AIUIa, with David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) in third.

After claiming the second win of his career, Schelling is now the new leader of the Itzulia Basque Country.

More to come.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

