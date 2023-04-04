Ide Schelling wins Itzulia Basque Country stage 2
Bora-Hansgrohe rider moves into race lead
Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) has claimed a dramatic downhill victory on stage 2 of the Itzulia Basque Country, from Viana to Leitza.
Schelling powered to the head of a front group of some 30 riders after a sketchy, very technical descent from the last climb of the day, the Arkiskil.
Second on the 193-kilometre stage was Matteo Sobrero of Jayco-AIUIa, with David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) in third.
After claiming the second win of his career, Schelling is now the new leader of the Itzulia Basque Country.
More to come.
Results
