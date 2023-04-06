Itzulia Basque Country: Vingegaard makes it two in a row on stage 4
Race leader escapes with Landa and gains more time and bonus sprint
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) beat Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) to win a second consecutive stage at Itzulia Basque Country and extend his overall lead.
The Tour de France winner broke away with Landa on the late La Asturiana climb and then they dove down the descent together. They opened a 25-second gap, enough to survive until the finish in Santurtzi.
Vingegaard lead Landa into the final corner and then sprinted to the line to win the stage. There were no gifts to his Basque breakaway companion as Vingegaard wanted to win and take maximum bonus seconds.
Matteo Sobrero (Jayco-Alula) brought home the chase group, eventually finishing just two seconds down, but Vingegaard extended his overall lead to 12 seconds on Landa and 31 seconds on David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ).
More to come.
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
