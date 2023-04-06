Itzulia Basque Country: Vingegaard makes it two in a row on stage 4

By Stephen Farrand
published

Race leader escapes with Landa and gains more time and bonus sprint

SANTURTZI SPAIN APRIL 06 Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Mikel Landa of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious Lduring the 62nd Itzulia Basque Country Stage 4 a 1757km stage from Santurtzi to Santurtzi UCIWT on April 06 2023 in Santurtzi Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) outsprints Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) to win stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) beat Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) to win a second consecutive stage at Itzulia Basque Country and extend his overall lead.

The Tour de France winner broke away with Landa on the late La Asturiana climb and then they dove down the descent together. They opened a 25-second gap, enough to survive until the finish in Santurtzi.

Vingegaard lead Landa into the final corner and then sprinted to the line to win the stage. There were no gifts to his Basque breakaway companion as Vingegaard wanted to win and take maximum bonus seconds.

Matteo Sobrero (Jayco-Alula) brought home the chase group, eventually finishing just two seconds down, but Vingegaard extended his overall lead to 12 seconds on Landa and 31 seconds on David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ).

More to come.

