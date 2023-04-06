Itzulia Basque Country: Vingegaard makes it two in a row on stage 4

Image 1 of 14 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) outsprints Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) to win stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Vingegaard and Landa on the attack on the final descent (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Vingegaard launches his move and is closely tracked by Landa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Vingegaard won previously on stage 3 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty) Jonathan Caicedo of EF Education-EasyPost and Natnael Tesfazion of Trek-Segafredo ride at the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Getty) Jonathan Caicedo of EF Education-EasyPost and Harm Vanhoucke of Team DSM ride at the front of the breakaway uri (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Alan Jousseaume of TotalEnergies on a descent in the breakaway headed to the finish at Santurtzi (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA in the polka dot Mountain Jersey rides in the breakaway group (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Race leader Jonas Vingegaard during stage 4 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty) Mikel Landa at stage 4 start of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty) Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost) leads the breakaway with Harm Vanhoucke (DSM) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Alan Jousseaume (Total Energies) descending in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Mountains leader Jon Barrenetxea (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) in the breakaway with Natnael Tesfatsion (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jonas Vingegaard ensconced in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) beat Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) to win a second consecutive stage at Itzulia Basque Country and extend his overall lead.

The Tour de France winner broke away with Landa on the late La Asturiana climb and then they dove down the descent together. They opened a 25-second gap, enough to survive until the finish in Santurtzi.

Vingegaard lead Landa into the final corner and then sprinted to the line to win the stage. There were no gifts to his Basque breakaway companion as Vingegaard wanted to win and take maximum bonus seconds.

Matteo Sobrero (Jayco-Alula) brought home the chase group, eventually finishing just two seconds down, but Vingegaard extended his overall lead to 12 seconds on Landa and 31 seconds on David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ).

