Itzulia Basque Country: Jonas Vingegaard captures stage 3 uphill victory, takes race lead

Image 1 of 9 Jonas Vingegaard wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Early breakaway riders on stage 3 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty) The peloton in the first hour of stage 3 Itzulia Basque Country 2023 (Image credit: Getty) Remi Cavagna of Soudal-QuickStep competes in the breakaway (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) The breakaway group has six riders with 110km to go, including Simon Geschke of Cofidis and Remi Cavagna of Soudal-QuickStep (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Thibault Guernalec of Arkéa -Samsic attacks during stage 3 from peloton (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Richard Carapaz of EF Education-EasyPost rides 10th overall during stage 3 (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Race leader Ide Schelling of Bora-Hansgrohe rides in the Yellow Leader Jersey (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Estaban Chaves on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard has won the brutally steep summit finish of stage 3 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country and is the new race leader.

The 2022 Tour de France winner broke away in the last metres of the finale from Errenteria to Amasa-Villabona to claim the victory by two seconds over Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) and Enric Mas (Movistar Team).

Vingegaard’s success is his first since he won the overall and three stages of O Gran Camino back in February.

After an attack by Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo), James Knox (Soudal-QuickStep) and Esteban Chaves (EF Education-Easy Post) were reeled in, Vingegaard made his move with less than 100 metres to go to claim the win.

More to follow...

Results

