Itzulia Basque Country: Jonas Vingegaard captures stage 3 uphill victory, takes race lead
Rival climbers tangle up on steep final ascent into Amasa-Villabona
Jonas Vingegaard has won the brutally steep summit finish of stage 3 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country and is the new race leader.
The 2022 Tour de France winner broke away in the last metres of the finale from Errenteria to Amasa-Villabona to claim the victory by two seconds over Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) and Enric Mas (Movistar Team).
Vingegaard’s success is his first since he won the overall and three stages of O Gran Camino back in February.
After an attack by Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo), James Knox (Soudal-QuickStep) and Esteban Chaves (EF Education-Easy Post) were reeled in, Vingegaard made his move with less than 100 metres to go to claim the win.
More to follow...
Results
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
