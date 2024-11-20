Grasshopper Adventure Series 2025

Grasshopper Adventure Series overview

Scenery never stops at the Huffmaster (Image credit: Grasshopper Adventure Series)

The Grasshopper Adventures Series is a collection of off-road races which have been a staple in northern California. Events can be done individually or as a full series. Points are awarded at each Hopper for series leaders, with the best four out of five race scores determining the winners.

Last year's Grasshopper Series included four events, with Flavia Oliveira Parks taking the overall title for pro women and Peter Stetina the best among pro men.

Low Gap is the opening Grasshopper event on Janurary 26, considered a "Hopper Classic". It is a 5/50 mix of pavement and dirt from Ukiah across 48 miles, taking in 6,162 feet of elevation gain. Along with Lake Sonoma MTB, it is one of two events that offer prize purses for the pros. Last year the event was won by Kate Courtney and Christopher Blevins.

Huffmaster is the second stop on February 22, a 90-mile gravel grinder from Maxwell in Colusa County. There is a balance of gravel and tarmac roads that account for 4,866 feet of climbing. In 2024 Brennan Wertz and Oliveira Parks claimed the top spots.

Lake Sonoma MTB returns to Healdsburg in northern Napa Valley on March 22. The long loop offers flowy single track and endless punch climbs and descents that total 27.7 miles and 4,304 feet of climbing. An omnium is offered on the weekend, with Lake Sonoma Enduro on Sunday. Matthew Marotto and Vida Lopez De Roman were the top elite riders last year.

Ukia Mendo Gravel Epic is on April 27 for a long course that totals 75 miles and 8,423 feet of climbing through Mendocino County. This event gained international attention in 2024 as part of the Gravel Earth Series, and the race was won by Oliveira and Peter Stetina. While it is not in that lineup this time, it is part of the NCNCA District Gravel Championship in 2025.

King Ridge is the fifth and final Hopper in the series, taking place May 10 in Duncan Hills. The long course is a three-segment all-road adventure across 91 miles and has only one dirt/gravel section at Kruse Ranch Road, which can be done on a road bike. The climbing adds up to 9,116 feet of elevation gain.

Registration fees for the long courses at individual events range from $120 to $185, plus fees, which add up to just over $800 for all five. Organisers are offering a series pass for pros, which saves $150. There are discounts for junior men and women. In addition, the first 50 women who register receive an additional $50 discount.

Grasshopper Adventure Series calendar 2025

Low Gap January 26

Huffmaster February 22

Lake Sonoma MTB March 22

Ukiah-Mendo Gravel Epic April 27

King Ridge May 10

Low Gap

The gravel-pavement mixed surfaces start at Todd Grove Park in Ukiah. There are two hydration and nutrition feed zones on the route. The opening climb on the first nine miles provided 1,800 feet of elevation gain. The famous Low Gap Road section is all dirt with another 1,100 feet of elevation gain between mile markers 22 and 33, which leads to private roads (no pre-riding) and a final 13-mile descent, a mix of gravel and pavement, to the finish. There are podiums for top 3 riders in all categories, with a $2,000 total prize purse for top 3 pro men and pro women. A portion of the proceeds will go to the NorCal Cycling League and the GRiT program (Girls Riding Together).

Huffmaster

The 89-mile option starts on paved, flat roads for the first 25 miles. There is a gradual climb from mile 25 to 40 and a stiff gravel climb from mile 40 to mile 43, which tops out at 1,700 feet above sea level. Rolling terrain leads from Leesville Gap at mile 67 to Huffmaster Road, with a short gravel climb to the summit and a dozen miles of gravel to Sites and then mixes surfaces to the finish. Huffmaster Road can be treacherous if the weather does not cooperate, so organisers will decide on the Thursday before the race if a detour will be needed. There are two hydration and nutrition feed zones on the long course. This event will have podiums but no prize money. A portion of the proceeds from your registration will go to Adventure Therapy Foundation.

Lake Sonoma MTB

Lake Sonoma MTB offers a challenging route that goes in a clockwise direction from the South Vista overlook. There is 4,000 feet of elevation gain in 27 miles, with no bail outs, so be prepared. There are feed zones on the route and podiums for all divisions. For the pro races, men and women will share in a $1,000 prize purse.

Ukiah Mendo Gravel Epic

Ukiah Mendo Gravel Epic is a gravel bike event that takes in gravel, chunky pavement and packed dirt, starting from Todd Grove Park in downtown Ukiah. From here we take Flynn Creek Rd to Comptche and then climb Comptche-Ukiah Rd to Low Gap. The course then proceeds onto Low Gap to Miller Ridge and the Masonite Rd just as we do in Low Gap Hopper. There is smooth pavement from mile 33-50 on the long course. Count on three aid stations, prizes from event sponsors (no prize money as yet). A portion of the proceeds of this event will go to supporting the Moriah Wilson Foundation.

King Ridge

The King Ridge route includes all the popular roads known to locals - Bohemian Hwy-Joy Road-Coleman Valley-Meyers Grade-Fort Ross-Kruse (dirt)-Hauser Bridge-King Ridge. There are two hydration and nutrition feed zones, with top three podiums, and no prize money.