Peter Stetina, Flavia Oliveira Parks win Grasshopper Series final, Ukiah-Mendo Gravel Epic

By ,
published

Round four winners secure overall titles at Grasshopper Adventure Gravel series

Ukiah Mendo Epic Gravel 2024
Peter Stetina wins the elite men's Ukiah Mendo Epic Gravel 2024(Image credit: Grasshopper Adventure Series)

Peter Stetina (Canyon) claimed victory at the Ukiah-Mendo Gravel Epic – the fourth and final pro men's race in the Grasshopper Adventure Series – and also the overall, while Flavia Oliveira Parks (Specialized) won the pro women's race and the women's overall series standings.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top 5 of Ukiah-Mendo Gravel Epic - pro women
PositionRiderTime
1Flavia Oliveira Parks4:28:49
2Jennifer Tav+1:11
3Leah van der Linden+25:56
4Saralita Flamm+37:31
5Lauren Brandon+48:20
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top 5 of Ukiah-Mendo Gravel Epic - elite men
PositionRiderTime
1Peter Stetina3:59:48
2Torbin Ortenblad+7:19
3Nick Spano+16:06
4Harry Elworthy+16:07
5Cassius Anderson+24:09
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flavia Oliveira Parks 178
2Jennifer Tave 158
3Leslie Ethridge 158
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Stetina 170
2Ben Frederick 143
3Cassius Andreson 133

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

