Gent-Wevelgem Women 2021
One-day specialists tackle cobbles and climbs in Spring Classic
Marianne Vos wins Gent-Wevelgem Women
Gent-Wevelgem Women returned to its traditional March 28 on the calendar, after being held in October last year as part of the late-season revised calendar.
Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) has won the women's Gent-Wevelgem as she was fastest to the line in the sprint of a reduced peloton, beating Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) and Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT).
The start of Gent-Wevelgem was moved from Ypres' Grote Markt to the Menin Gate last year, but will likely keep a similar route for this year's edition. The race is not accessible to spectators on climbs or on cobbled sectors as organisers have taken steps to minimise COVID-19 risks in the region.
The women raced 141 kilometres with three Plugsteets, and seven main climbs including twice over the Monteberg and Kemelberg en route to the finish in Wevelgem.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|3:45:08
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|5
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|6
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|9
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
|10
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
2021 Gent-Wevelgem teams
- SD Worx
- Lotto Soudal Ladies
- Liv Racing
- NXTG Racing
- Trek-Segafredo Women
- Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team
- Alé BTC Ljubljana
- Canyon SRAM Racing
- Movistar Team
- FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
- Team DSM
- Team BikeExchange
- Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
- Valcar - Travel & Service
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- Team TIBCO - SVB
- Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
- Team Jumbo-Visma Women
- Ciclismo Mundial
- Multum Accountants LSK Ladies Cycling Team
- Team Rupelcleaning
- Drops
- Hitec Products
- Team Arkea
