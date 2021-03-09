Gent-Wevelgem Women 2021

Marianne Vos wins 2021 Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gent-Wevelgem Women returned to its traditional March 28 on the calendar, after being held in October last year as part of the late-season revised calendar.

Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) has won the women's Gent-Wevelgem as she was fastest to the line in the sprint of a reduced peloton, beating Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) and Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT).

The start of Gent-Wevelgem was moved from Ypres' Grote Markt to the Menin Gate last year, but will likely keep a similar route for this year's edition. The race is not accessible to spectators on climbs or on cobbled sectors as organisers have taken steps to minimise COVID-19 risks in the region.

The women raced 141 kilometres with three Plugsteets, and seven main climbs including twice over the Monteberg and Kemelberg en route to the finish in Wevelgem.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2021 Gent-Wevelgem women brief results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 3:45:08 2 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 4 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 5 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 6 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 7 Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 9 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 10 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

2021 Gent-Wevelgem teams

SD Worx

Lotto Soudal Ladies

Liv Racing

NXTG Racing

Trek-Segafredo Women

Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team

Alé BTC Ljubljana

Canyon SRAM Racing

Movistar Team

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

Team DSM

Team BikeExchange

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling

Valcar - Travel & Service

Parkhotel Valkenburg

Team TIBCO - SVB

Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport

Team Jumbo-Visma Women

Ciclismo Mundial

Multum Accountants LSK Ladies Cycling Team

Team Rupelcleaning

Drops

Hitec Products

Team Arkea