Gent-Wevelgem Women 2021

One-day specialists tackle cobbles and climbs in Spring Classic

Marianne Vos wins 2021 Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos wins Gent-Wevelgem Women

Gent-Wevelgem Women returned to its traditional March 28 on the calendar, after being held in October last year as part of the late-season revised calendar. 

Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) has won the women's Gent-Wevelgem as she was fastest to the line in the sprint of a reduced peloton, beating Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) and Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT).

The start of Gent-Wevelgem was moved from Ypres' Grote Markt to the Menin Gate last year, but will likely keep a similar route for this year's edition. The race is not accessible to spectators on climbs or on cobbled sectors as organisers have taken steps to minimise COVID-19 risks in the region.

The women raced 141 kilometres with three Plugsteets, and seven main climbs including twice over the Monteberg and Kemelberg en route to the finish in Wevelgem.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
2021 Gent-Wevelgem women brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 3:45:08
2Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
4Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
6Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
7Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
8Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
9Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
10Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

2021 Gent-Wevelgem teams

  • SD Worx
  • Lotto Soudal Ladies
  • Liv Racing
  • NXTG Racing
  • Trek-Segafredo Women
  • Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team
  • Alé BTC Ljubljana
  • Canyon SRAM Racing
  • Movistar Team
  • FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
  • Team DSM
  • Team BikeExchange
  • Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
  • Valcar - Travel & Service
  • Parkhotel Valkenburg
  • Team TIBCO - SVB
  • Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
  • Team Jumbo-Visma Women
  • Ciclismo Mundial
  • Multum Accountants LSK Ladies Cycling Team
  • Team Rupelcleaning
  • Drops
  • Hitec Products
  • Team Arkea
