How to watch Gent-Wevelgem – Spring Classics live streaming

The 2022 Spring Classics are underway, and if you're looking for a way to watch the action in the coming month we've put together a handy Classics live stream guide.

The series of one-day races in Belgium, France, and Italy packing the calendar through March and April bring four Monuments throughout the spring: Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but there's plenty of other upcoming racing to look forward to as well.

Belgium's spring Classics are well underway following racing at the Classic Brugge-De Panne and the E3 Saxo Bank Classic. Sunday, March 27 will bring another cobbled race as the men's and women's peloton take on the Kemmelberg at Gent-Wevelgem and Gent-Wevelgem Women.

Cyclingnews will bring you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch the spring Classics via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

In the women's race, the riders will tackle the famous cobbled Kemmelberg climb twice along with two ascents of the Scherpenberg and Baneberg during the 159km race. The men will hit the Kemmelberg three times along with two ascents of the Scherpenberg and Baneberg, while three gravel 'plug street' sectors also lie on the 249km route.

With 35km of flat roads to line, the race often comes down to a sprint finish, though small groups and solo riders can prevail – see 2016 and 2020 in the women's race, and the past two editions of the men's race.

Men's schedule: Start – 10:50 (09:50 GMT, 05:50 EST), Finish – 16:57 (15:57 GMT, 11:57 EST) on Sunday, March 27.

Women's schedule: Start – 13:50 (12:50 GMT, 08:50 EST), Finish – 18:11 (17:11 GMT, 13:11 EST) on Sunday, March 27.

Image 1 of 2 The men's course (Image credit: Gent-Wevelgem Road Book) Image 2 of 2 The women's course (Image credit: Gent-Wevelgem Women Road Book)

Live Stream

Gent-Wevelgem will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport and Discovery+. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe and in select other territories on GCN+, with a year’s subscription costing £39.99.

In the USA, Australia, and Canada, the races will be broadcast on Flobikes. A year's subscription costs $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada)

Local Belgian broadcasters RTBF and Sporza will also air the races.

We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the spring Classics season, with other broadcasters to keep in mind during the coming month including NBC Sports via Peacock ($4.99 per month in the US).

If you don't have cable TV, then NBC Sports can also be accessed over IP, via smart TV, or any other smart device, via SlingTV ($35 per month with the first month discounted by $10) or FuboTV ($64.99 per month) – both services offer free trials, too.

Spring Classics broadcasting options around Europe include Rai Sport (Italy), France TV, L'Equipe TV (France), NOS (Netherlands), EITB (Basque Country), and RTVE (Spain).

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Startlist info

With the race possibly coming to a sprint finish or a small group of attackers, most teams will come equipped with multiple options.

Chief among them in the men's race is Jumbo-Visma, with reigning champion Wout van Aert, Christophe Laporte and Tiesj Benoot lining up.

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl will take sprinter Fabio Jakobsen along with Classics men Florian Sénéchal, Yves Lampaert, and Kasper Asgreen, while Lotto Soudal bring Victor Campenaerts and Florian Vermeersch with sprinter Arnaud De Lie.

Other versatile trios include Dylan Van Baarle, Jhonatan Narváez, and Filippo Ganna for Ineos Grenadiers; Jasper Stuyven, Quinn Simmons, and Mads Pedersen for Trek-Segafredo; and Peter Sagan, Niki Terpstra, and Anthony Turgis for TotalEnergies.

More riders to watch include Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Greg Van Avermaet, Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroën), Sam Bennett, Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Stefan Küng, Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Sep Vanmarcke (Israel-Premier Tech), Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco), John Degenkolb, Cees Bol (Team DSM), Pascal Ackermann, Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), Tim Merlier, and Jasper Philipsen (Alpexin-Fenix).

In the women's race 2021 winner Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) is back to defend her title alongside teammates Anna Henderson and Coryn Labecki. World champion Elisa Balsamo heads up a strong Trek-Segafredo team which includes Elisa Longo Borghini and Ellen van Dijk.

Others to look out for include Lotte Kopecky, Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx), Shari Bossuyt, Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram), Emma Norsgaard (Movistar), Grace Brown, Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Nouvelle Acquitaine-Futuroscope), Marta Bastianelli, Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ), Lorena Wiebes, Floortje Mackaij (Team DSM), Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT), and Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service).

Men's spring schedule

Date Race Broadcasters March 27 Gent-Wevelgem Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 30 Dwars door Vlaanderen Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 2 Volta Limburg Classic Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 3 Tour of Flanders Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 4 Scheldeprijs Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 10 Amstel Gold Race Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 13 Brabantse Pijl Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 17 Paris-Roubaix Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 20 La Flèche Wallonne Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 24 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN

Women's spring schedule