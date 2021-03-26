Gent-Wevelgem Women 2021 - Preview

The top one-day racers in the world will unite for the fourth round of the Women's WorldTour at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday. The sprinters will line up in full force looking for some redemption after Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) thwarted their chance at a small group sprint with a winning late-race attack that netted her the win at Thursday's Brugge-De Panne.

Gent-Wevelgem has returned to its traditional spring spot on the calendar, March 28, after being held in October last year as part of the late-season revised calendar, and won by Jolien D'hoore (SD Worx).

The start of Gent-Wevelgem was moved from Ypres' Grote Markt to the Menin Gate last year, but will likely keep a similar route for this year's edition. The race is not accessible to spectators on climbs or on cobbled sectors as organisers have taken steps to minimise COVID-19 risks in the region.

What we can anticipate is that the women will race 141 kilometres with several main climbs such as the Beneberg, Monteberg, and Kemelberg en route to the finish in Wevelgem.

How the race unfolded in 2020

Who to watch in 2021

Jolien D'hoore (SD Worx) - D'hoore is the defending champion and an outright favourite to win in Wevelgem again. She showed great form at Brugge-De Panne on Thursday and her team, once again, played strong tactics to protect her for the finale, only to be outdone by lone attacker and eventual winner Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange). D'hoore finished third in De Panne, but the route in Gent-Wevelgem might suit her even better with a few punchy climbs and a selection of cobbles that cater to her skills. SD Worx line up with multiple contenders, which will play into their strength in numbers. While former winner Chantal van den Broek-Blaak will not be on the start line, look out for Amy Pieters.

Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) - Double Belgium champion Kopecky has displayed immense strength and versatility in the one-day races this spring with fourth places at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Nokere Koerse, and Brugge-De Panne, plus a victory at Le Samyn. She is so close to capturing a top-tier victory this spring. Her strength and determination were evident in her quick bridge across to the winning split in a crosswind-swept Brugge-De Panne, only to take another fourth place. She was second to D'hoore at Gent-Wevelgem last year, and will also benefit from the climbs and cobbles, so watch for her to take the win in Wevelgem.

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) - Wiebes was on the wrong side of the winning split at Brugge-De Panne and she will want to make up for that mistake in Wevelgem. The finish in Wevelgem might suit a pure sprinter like Wiebes better but she was second in the 2019 edition of Gent-Wevelgem and is no doubt looking to take a season's first top-tier win for her new Team DSM. She hasn't quite dominated the sprints as we might have expected so far this year, but she could still be recovering from a crash at the Healthy Ageing Tour earlier this month. She is already a proven sprinter, and at just 22 years old, if she doesn't win Gent-Wevelgem this year, there is no doubt that she will win it in the future.

Kirsten Wild and Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) - Wild proved to be in great form at Brugge-De Panne, riding into the front split with the strongest contenders and in prime position to go for the sprint. It's hard to choose between her and teammate Lisa Brennauer, as they work so well together and either can win given the right circumstances. Wild won the 2013 and 2019 editions of Gent-Wevelgem, and will be saved for a sprint card to play at the end of the race. Watch for Brennauer to either lead out Wild or make a late-race attack for the win.

Chloe Hosking and Lizzie Diegnan (Trek-Segafredo) - Another sprint contender that was also in the right move at Brugge-De Panne is Hosking, who finished seventh. Hosking made good use of her teammate Lauretta Hanson in the closing kilometres, as well as Amalie Dideriksen earlier in the race. At Gent-Wevelgem, she will have the added strength of Ellen Van Dijk and Women's WorldTour leader Elisa Longo Borghini and Lizzie Deignan. The team hired Hosking and Dideriksen to fill a sprinter's gap on the team, specifically for races like this, to allow their duo of Longo Borghini and Deignan some reprieve throughout the season. Watch for the Trek-Segafredo sprint team in Wevelgem, but when push comes to shove, Longo Borghini and Deignan are always contenders for the win.

Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) - It's only a matter of time before Norsgaard wins a major sprint on the Women's WorldTour. Like Liv Racing's Kopecky, Norsgaard is a step away from a one-day Classic win after finishing second at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and at Brugge-De Panne. At both races she won the group sprint behind solo winners Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) and Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange), respectively.

Sarah Roy (Team BikeExchange) - Roy suffered a tumble at Brugge-De Panne but luckily had a softer landing in the long grass at the side for the road and didn't suffer any injuries. The Australian champion is in top form, and while her teammate Brown powered to the victory in De Panne, Roy will now look to Gent-Wevelgem. She was fourth last year and will line up with a strong team that includes Jessica Roberts, Teniel Campbell, Arianna Fidanza and Brown.

Route

Organisers Flanders Classics have opted to keep the route under wraps to avoid attracting spectators to the cobbled sectors or climbs due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The women's route could be similar to last year's route of 141 kilometres, starting from Ypres' Menin Gate with several main climbs such as the Scherpenberg (61km), Vidaigneberg (65km), Beneberg (67km), Monteberg (72km), Kemelberg (74km), followed by another time up the Monteberg (104km) and Kemmelberg (106km), before a flat 30km run-in to the finish in Wevelgem.

There are no route maps or profiles available at this time.

Women's WorldTour standings ahead of Gent-Wevelgem

Rankings through March 24, 2021 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 720 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 440 3 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 440 4 Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx 408 5 Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange 400 6 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 320 7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 300 8 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 300 9 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx 260 10 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 260 11 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing 244 12 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 220 13 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing 212 14 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 180 15 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 140 16 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 140 17 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 128 18 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 120 19 Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 108 20 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 100 21 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 88 22 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM 84 23 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 80 24 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 80 25 Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 72 26 Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 68 27 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 68 28 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 64 29 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 56 30 Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 56 31 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 48 32 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 48 33 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 48 34 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 40 35 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 40 36 Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women 40 37 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 40 38 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 40 39 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing 40 40 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 32 41 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 32 42 Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 28 43 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 28 44 Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 24 45 Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 24 46 Debora Silvestri (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 24 47 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 24 48 Mylene de Zoete (Ned) NXTG Racing 24 49 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 24 50 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 24 51 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 24 52 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 24 53 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 24 54 Mariia Novolodskaia (Rus) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 24 55 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Liv Racing 24 56 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 16 57 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 16 58 Sara Penton (Swe) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 16 59 Sarah Gigante (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 16 60 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM 16 61 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 16 62 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 16 63 Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 16 64 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM 16 65 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 16 66 Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 16 67 Julia van Bokhoven (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 16 68 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 16 69 Urska Pintar (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 16 70 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 16 71 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women 16 72 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM 8 73 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 8 74 Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 8 75 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 8 76 Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 8 77 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 8 78 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Lotto Soudal Ladies 8 79 Martina Alzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 8 80 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 8 81 Maria Martins (Por) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 8 82 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 8 83 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 8 84 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 8 85 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 8 86 Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 8 87 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 8 88 Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 8 89 Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 8 90 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano 8

What to expect

We can expect the teams with powerful sprinters to try again for victory in Wevelgem after losing out to Grace Brown's gutsy solo victory in De Panne three days earlier.

Many of the WorldTeams such as Trek-Segafredo, SD Worx, Liv Racing, Movistar, Alè BTC Ljubljana Cipollini, Team DSM and Team BikeExchange have sprinters capable of contenting the win and teams strong enough to bring back dangerous breakaways and organise powerful lead-out trains.

However, Gent-Wevelgem is not a pure sprinter's race, and has been won from a small group and even a breakaway in previous editions. The route's cobbled sectors and punchy climbs, particularly the double Monteberg-Kemelberg make room for some unpredictability and that is where the opportunists can take advantage of the race situation and vie for the win.

Riders like Elisa Longo Borghini and Ellen van Dijk, Grace Brown, Lisa Brennauer, Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), and former winner Floortje Mackaij (Team DSM) are savvy enough to pick a perfect time to attack and strong enough to stick it out until the end.

Strengths are spread more evenly among teams racing in the women's peloton this year, so while the sprinters might have the upper-hand on a course like Gent-Wevelgem, there's always a chance that a breakaway could catch them off guard and succeed.

Teams