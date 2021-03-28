Trending

Marianne Vos wins Gent-Wevelgem Women

Kopecky second and Brennauer third

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Arrival Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Celebration Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Liv Racing during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marianne Vos wins Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Podium Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Liv Racing Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Celebration during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Mask Covid Safety Measures Trophy GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The final podium – Vos, Kopecky and Brennauer (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Podium Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Liv Racing Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Celebration during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Mask Covid Safety Measures Trophy GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The podium trio celebrate their achievements (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Podium Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Liv Racing Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Celebration during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Mask Champagne Covid Safety Measures GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Champagne on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Gent-Wevelgem Women

Jumbo-Visma and SD Worx at the front of Gent-Wevelgem Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Gent-Wevelgem Women

A fall during Gent-Wevelgem Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Gent-Wevelgem Women

Elisa Longo Borghini wearing purple Women's WorldTour leader's jersey at Gent-Wevelgem Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Gent-Wevelgem Women

Canyon-SRAM at Gent-Wevelgem Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Gent-Wevelgem Women

Jeanne Korevaar (Liv Racing) at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)
Gent-Wevelgem Women

Liv Racing at the front of Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)
Gent-Wevelgem Women

Ruth Winder at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)
Gent-Wevelgem Women

Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Gent-Wevelgem

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)
Gent-Wevelgem

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)
Gent-Wevelgem

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)
Gent-Wevelgem

Women's WorldTour leader at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)
Gent-Wevelgem Women

Lizzie Deignan at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)
Gent-Wevelgem Women

Marta Bastianelli at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)
Gent-Wevelgem Women

Jolien D'hoore at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)
Gent-Wevelgem Women

The peloton through the three Plugstreets on course at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Franziska Koch of Germany and Team DSM during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Franziska Koch (Team DSM) leads the way over a plugstreet (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo Christine Majerus of Luxembourg and Team SD Worx The peloton during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Dust GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Christine Majerus (SD Worx) at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 The peloton during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Cobblestones Landscape GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton during Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Ruth Winder of United States and Team Trek Segafredo Grace Brown of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Kemmelberg Ossuaire Cobblestones GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) battles up the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Kemmelberg Ossuaire Cobblestones GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Anna Henderson of United Kingdom and Team Jumbo Visma Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Liv Racing during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Kemmelberg Ossuaire Cobblestones GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen of Denmark and Movistar Team during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Kemmelberg Ossuaire Cobblestones GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) fights her way up the famous berg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Alena Amialiusik of Belarus and Team Canyon SRAM Racing during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Kemmelberg Ossuaire Cobblestones GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo Anna Henderson of United Kingdom and Team Jumbo Visma Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Attack GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Deignan fights in the crosswinds (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) makes a move off the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Liv Racing Christine Majerus of Luxembourg and Team SD Worx during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Majerus and Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) at the front of the lead group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Anna Henderson of United Kingdom and Team Jumbo Visma during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Breakaway GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) put in a solo attack 30km out (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo Ruth Winder of United States and Team Trek Segafredo during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Trek-Segafredo worked to try and close down Henderson (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Anna Henderson of United Kingdom and Team Jumbo Visma during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Breakaway GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Henderson out front on her own (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Romy Kasper of Germany and Team Jumbo Visma Sarah Roy of Australia and Team BikeExchange Ruth Winder of United States and Team Trek Segafredo The peloton during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) working on the flat run-in (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Soraya Paladin of Italy and Team Liv Racing Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Pink UCI Womens WorldTour Leader Jersey during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Breakaway GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Soraya Paladin (Liv Racing) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) attacked off the front with 20km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Soraya Paladin of Italy and Team Liv Racing Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Pink UCI Womens WorldTour Leader Jersey during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Breakaway GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Paladin and Longo Borghini fighting to stay away (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Grace Brown of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton worked to chase them down before the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Sprint Arrival Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Liv Racing Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Valcar Travel Service Marta Bastianelli of Italy and Team Ale Btc Ljubljana Emilia Fahlin of Sweden and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marianne Vos led the way from 300 metres out (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Arrival Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Celebration Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Liv Racing Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Valcar Travel Service during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

And duly took the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Arrival Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Celebration Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Liv Racing Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Valcar Travel Service during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Vos celebrates as she crosses the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) has won the women's Gent-Wevelgem as she was fastest to the line in the sprint of a reduced peloton, beating Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) and Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT).

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Soraya Paladin (Liv Racing) attacked from a small front group after the Trek-Segafredo team had split the peloton in the crosswinds after Ypres, but they were caught less than 500 metres from the finish.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
2Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
4Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
6Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
7Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
8Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
9Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
10Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

