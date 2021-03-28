Marianne Vos wins Gent-Wevelgem Women

Image 1 of 41 Marianne Vos wins Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 41 The final podium – Vos, Kopecky and Brennauer (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 41 The podium trio celebrate their achievements (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 41 Champagne on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 41 Jumbo-Visma and SD Worx at the front of Gent-Wevelgem Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 41 A fall during Gent-Wevelgem Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 41 Elisa Longo Borghini wearing purple Women's WorldTour leader's jersey at Gent-Wevelgem Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 41 Canyon-SRAM at Gent-Wevelgem Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 41 Jeanne Korevaar (Liv Racing) at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 41 Liv Racing at the front of Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 41 Ruth Winder at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 41 Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 41 Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 41 Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 41 Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 41 Women's WorldTour leader at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 41 Lizzie Deignan at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 41 Marta Bastianelli at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 41 Jolien D'hoore at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 41 The peloton through the three Plugstreets on course at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 41 Franziska Koch (Team DSM) leads the way over a plugstreet (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 41 Christine Majerus (SD Worx) at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 41 The peloton during Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 41 Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) battles up the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 41 Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 41 Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 41 Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) fights her way up the famous berg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 41 The peloton on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 41 Deignan fights in the crosswinds (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 41 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) makes a move off the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 41 Majerus and Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) at the front of the lead group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 41 Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) put in a solo attack 30km out (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 41 Trek-Segafredo worked to try and close down Henderson (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 41 Henderson out front on her own (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 41 Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) working on the flat run-in (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 41 Soraya Paladin (Liv Racing) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) attacked off the front with 20km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 41 Paladin and Longo Borghini fighting to stay away (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 41 The peloton worked to chase them down before the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 39 of 41 Marianne Vos led the way from 300 metres out (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 40 of 41 And duly took the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 41 of 41 Vos celebrates as she crosses the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Marianne Vos ( Team Jumbo-Visma) has won the women's Gent-Wevelgem as she was fastest to the line in the sprint of a reduced peloton, beating Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) and Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT).
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Soraya Paladin (Liv Racing) attacked from a small front group after the Trek-Segafredo team had split the peloton in the crosswinds after Ypres, but they were caught less than 500 metres from the finish. More to follow...
Brief Results
Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result
1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 2 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 4 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 5 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 6 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 7 Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 9 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 10 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank