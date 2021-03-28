Marianne Vos wins Gent-Wevelgem Women

Image 1 of 41 Marianne Vos wins Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 41 The final podium – Vos, Kopecky and Brennauer (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 41 The podium trio celebrate their achievements (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 41 Champagne on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 41 Jumbo-Visma and SD Worx at the front of Gent-Wevelgem Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 41 A fall during Gent-Wevelgem Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 41 Elisa Longo Borghini wearing purple Women's WorldTour leader's jersey at Gent-Wevelgem Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 41 Canyon-SRAM at Gent-Wevelgem Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 41 Jeanne Korevaar (Liv Racing) at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 41 Liv Racing at the front of Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 41 Ruth Winder at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 41 Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 41 Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 41 Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 41 Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 41 Women's WorldTour leader at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 41 Lizzie Deignan at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 41 Marta Bastianelli at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 41 Jolien D'hoore at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 41 The peloton through the three Plugstreets on course at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 41 Franziska Koch (Team DSM) leads the way over a plugstreet (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 41 Christine Majerus (SD Worx) at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 41 The peloton during Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 41 Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) battles up the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 41 Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 41 Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 41 Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) fights her way up the famous berg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 41 The peloton on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 41 Deignan fights in the crosswinds (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 41 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) makes a move off the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 41 Majerus and Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) at the front of the lead group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 41 Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) put in a solo attack 30km out (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 41 Trek-Segafredo worked to try and close down Henderson (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 41 Henderson out front on her own (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 41 Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) working on the flat run-in (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 41 Soraya Paladin (Liv Racing) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) attacked off the front with 20km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 41 Paladin and Longo Borghini fighting to stay away (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 41 The peloton worked to chase them down before the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 39 of 41 Marianne Vos led the way from 300 metres out (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 40 of 41 And duly took the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 41 of 41 Vos celebrates as she crosses the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) has won the women's Gent-Wevelgem as she was fastest to the line in the sprint of a reduced peloton, beating Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) and Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT).



Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Soraya Paladin (Liv Racing) attacked from a small front group after the Trek-Segafredo team had split the peloton in the crosswinds after Ypres, but they were caught less than 500 metres from the finish.

More to follow...