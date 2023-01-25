Etoile de Bessèges - Tour du Gard 2023

The latest results from Etoile de Bessèges - Tour du Gard 2023

ALES FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Neilson Powless of The United States and Team EF Education Easypost celebrates at podium as Orange Leader Jersey during the 53rd Etoile de Besseges Tour Du Gard 2023 Stage 5 a 1066km individual time trial stage from Ales to Ales EDB2021 on February 05 2023 in Ales France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) rode one-second faster than Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) in the stage 5 time trial and earned the overall title at 2023 Etoile de Bessèges (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Powless powers to Etoile de Bessèges overall win in final time trial

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) scorched across the 10.6km time trial course to win stage 5 of the Etoile de Bessèges, while Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) grabbed the overall title by riding one second faster than Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo).

Only four seconds separated the GC contenders Powless and Skjelmose, who took the race lead when he won stage 4 ahead of the EF Education rider. Powless powered through the crosswinds early in the course and then pushed smoothly around the final corner of the uphill finish at Côte de l'Ermitage to finish eighth, in a time of time of 15:46. 

The final rider on the course was Skjelmose, who finished ninth, his time of 15:51 was five seconds slower than Powless, which was the one second that the US rider needed to secure the overall title. Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) was fifth on the stage and held on to third overall.

Pedersen's time of 15:25 at the line in Alès held as 117 other riders fell short.  gave him the stage win. The Ineos Grenadiers duo of Josh Tarling and Ben Tulett took the final spots on the TT podium, Tarling 8 seconds back for second and Tulett 10 seconds back for third. 

Etoile de Bessèges - Tour du Gard teams 2023

  • AG2R Citroën Team
  • Alpecin-Deceuninck
  • Bingoal WB
  • CIC U Nantes-Atlantique
  • Cofidis
  • EF Education-EasyPost
  • Equipo Kern Pharma
  • GO Sport-Roubaix Lille Métropole
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • INEOS Grenadiers
  • Israel-Premier Tech
  • Lotto Dstny
  • Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur
  • St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93
  • Team Arkéa-Samsic
  • Team Flanders-Baloise
  • TotalEnergies
  • Trek-Segafredo
  • Tudor Pro Cycling Team
  • Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
