Powless edges to Etoile de Bessèges overall win with powerful final time trial

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won the stage 5 time trial on the final day of Etoile de Bessèges while Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) grabbed the overall title by just one second.

Only four seconds separated race leader and stage 4 winner Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) from Powless headed into the race of truth. Powless powered through the crosswinds early in the course and then smoothly around the final corner of the uphill finish to take valuable time and snatched the GC win from Skjelmose.

Pedersen sat tight in the hot seat with the best time, 15 minutes, 25 seconds, from the early wave of riders, no one coming close on the 10.6km course. Before the favourites hit the course, the Ineos Grenadiers duo of Josh Tarling and Ben Tulett posted times to put them in the final spots on the podium, Tarling 8 seconds back for second and Tulett another two ticks back for third.

All eyes were on the clock for the final two competitors charged on the twisting ascent of Côte de l'Ermitage, a now familiar finish for the five-day stage race. Powless set a time of 15:46 in eighth place, then Skjelmose, who seemed to go a bit wider on the final turn, crossed the line in ninth, a full five seconds slower, giving Powless the GC win.

The 26-year-old North American rider earned his second victory of the young season with his effort, coming off a victory at GP Cycliste de Marseille. It was a day of redemption from stage 4, where Powless was overtaken by Skjelmose on the final corner of the mountaintop finish at Le Mont Bouquet to finish second to the Dane.

Pierre Letour (TotalEnergies) finished fifth in the time trial, 11 seconds off the winning pace, and secured his third place overall. The Frenchman came into the final day 22 seconds back in third place and closed that gap to 12 seconds.

The closest challengers from behind for Letour were Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), 38 seconds off the podium, and former race leader Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny), 57 seconds back. The two fell back a few spots on GC, as Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-Samsic) vaulted to fourth overall with a fourth place in the time trial, one second away from Tulett. The Arkea rider bumped Sivakov to fifth, while Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) rode into sixth overall.

De Lie needed a stellar ride to vault back on the podium. He completed his ride in 31st position, 1:10 back, which dropped him to seventh overall.