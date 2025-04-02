Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2025

Race-homes
By last updated
Jump to:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Dwars door Vlaanderen Women Overview

Date

April 2, 2025

Start location

Waregem

Finish location

Waregem

Distance

128.5km

Start time

14:50 CET

Finish time

18:00 CET

Category

Pro Series

WAREGEM BELGIUM APRIL 02 LR Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Protime on second place race winner Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ and Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek on third place pose and take a selfie on the podium ceremony after the 13rd Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025 Womens Elite a 1285km one day race from Waregem to Waregem UCIWWT on April 02 2025 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Women's 2025 podium (L to R): Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx-Protime on second place, race winner Elisa Longo Borghini of UAE Team ADQ and Elisa Balsamo of Lidl-Trek on third place (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2025 route

The 2025 route starts and finishes in Waregem, taking in seven climbs and six cobblestone sectors on the edge of the Flemish Ardennes.

See: 2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen Women.

Start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.