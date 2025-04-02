Swipe to scroll horizontally Dwars door Vlaanderen Women Overview Date April 2, 2025 Start location Waregem Finish location Waregem Distance 128.5km Start time 14:50 CET Finish time 18:00 CET Category Pro Series

Women's 2025 podium (L to R): Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx-Protime on second place, race winner Elisa Longo Borghini of UAE Team ADQ and Elisa Balsamo of Lidl-Trek on third place (Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen Women report / How it happened

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) claimed the victory in the 2025 women's Dwars door Vlaanderen with a powerful 30km solo effort and took her 50th career win. Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) rounded out the podium im Waregem.

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2025 route

The 2025 route starts and finishes in Waregem, taking in seven climbs and six cobblestone sectors on the edge of the Flemish Ardennes.

See: 2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen Women.

Start list

