Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2025
Date
April 2, 2025
Start location
Waregem
Finish location
Waregem
Distance
128.5km
Start time
14:50 CET
Finish time
18:00 CET
Category
Pro Series
2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen Women report / How it happened
Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) claimed the victory in the 2025 women's Dwars door Vlaanderen with a powerful 30km solo effort and took her 50th career win. Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) rounded out the podium im Waregem.
Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2025 route
The 2025 route starts and finishes in Waregem, taking in seven climbs and six cobblestone sectors on the edge of the Flemish Ardennes.
See: 2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen Women.
Start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.