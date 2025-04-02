Dwars door Vlaanderen Women - LIVE
The peloton tackle seven climbs and six cobblestone sectors in 128.5km race
Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2025 - Everything you need to know
Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2025 - Route
Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2025 - Start list
Race situation
Marlen Reusser (Movistar), Femke Gerritse (SD Worx - Protime), Amber Kraak (FDJ SUEZ) and Lucinda Brand (Lidl - Trek) have a 25 second lead over the peloton
Marlen Reusser and Amber Kraak have a gap ahead of Lucinda Brand and Femke Gerritse
Attack
Puck Pieterse attacks from the peloton!
Brand is struggling to hold on as Reusser accelerates
The gap has come down to 17 seconds
41 km to go
The leading group are on the Eikenberg
The gap has increased to 33 seconds
UAE Team ADQ are leading the chase now
22 seconds now for the leading group
The leaders are holding on to an 11 second lead.
The riders are on the Mariaborrestraat
Fenix - Deceuninck are leading the chase behind.
Reminder that the riders in front are: Marlen Reusser (Movistar), Femke Gerritse (SD Worx - Protime), Amber Kraak (FDJ - SUEZ) and Lucinda Brand (Lidl - Trek). Their lead is now 16 seconds.
The riders are 4 km away from the Mariaborrestraat cobbled sector.
There is very little chase happening in the peloton now. The leaders have a 9 second lead.
50 km to go
The four leaders are working well together and still have a handful of seconds ahead of the much-reduced chasing peloton.
Fenix - Deceuninck are chasing and the gap to the leaders is now down to 5 seconds
The riders have reached the bottom of the Hotond climb. It is 1.2km long with an average of 3.1%.
The gap to the leading four is 11 seconds
The peloton is divided into a leading group of four (Marlen Reusser, Femke Gerritse, Amber Kraak and Lucinda Brand), a chase group behind and a second chase group.
Three riders have a small gap
Liane Lippert of Movistar attacks and Kasia Niewiadoma and Elisa Longo Borghini follow
Kraak's move is neutralised
Attack
Amber Kraak of FDJ SUEZ attacks
After the acceleration by Vas the pace has now slowed on the climb and the peloton are lined out across the road
Hungarian Champion Blanka Vas of SD Worx - Protime leads
The riders are about to reach the Knokteberg
Fenix - Deceuninck are now on the front
SD Worx - Protime are on the front
The peloton is stretched out
The next climb is the Knokteberg-Trieu in 7 km
64km to go
Acceleration from FDJ SUEZ
The riders are trying to keep the move going however it looks like it's all coming back together
Jelena Erić of Movistar is on the front driving this group
Elisa Balsamo of Lidl-Trek, Puck Pieterse of Fenix-Deceuninck and Kasia Niewiadoma of Canyon//SRAM zondacrypto and Ruby Roseman - Gannon are all in the front group alongside Reusser, Henderson etc.
Reusser is brought back by SD Worx - Protime as Anna Henderson of Lidl-Trek counters
Reusser has a small gap
The peloton is in three groups behind
Reusser attacks again
The accelerations over the climb have caused splits in the peloton
Lotte Kopecky and Kasia Niewiadoma are amongst those following
Marlen Reusser (Movistar) attacks!
Lotte Kopecky is on the front
Berg Ten Houte
Start of the climb
The peloton have turned onto the run-in towards Berg Ten Houte
The wind is quite strong, will it be a factor in this race later on?
Elisa Longo Borghini is at the front of the peloton
Fenix Deceuninck and Lidl - Trek are towards the front
The peloton are on the approach to the Berg Ten Houte
Soraya Paladin of Canyon//SRAM zondacrypto is one of the riders involved
Crash
Another crash in the peloton
The pace has reduced
The peloton is lined out
Ellen van Dijk of Lidl-Trek is on the front
79 km to go
The riders are on the Holleweg cobbled sector
Hannah Kunz (UAE Team ADQ) has abandoned the race
The average speed in the first hour of racing was 39.8 km/h
Crash
Another crash in the peloton
Peloton all together
Van Dam has been caught
Breakaway
Van Dam has a 15 second gap
Yonna van Dam of DD Group Pro Cycling Team attacks
100 km to go
The race is still all together. Are the riders waiting for the hills to start before making a move?
Martina Fidanza of Visma | Lease a Bike has abandoned the race.
The women have started their race as well! 😍 #DDV25 pic.twitter.com/eh4JByvbMwApril 2, 2025
114 km to go
All together
The riders will tackle a series of seven climbs and nine cobbled sectors in and around the town of Waregem today.
The World Champion at the start earlier today.
Crash
Crash in the peloton.
We have had one attack so far but it has already been neutralised.
128 km to go
Official start
The race has started!
Canyon//SRAM zondacrypto sprinter Chiara Consonni and her teammate Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka of will also not start today's race.
One rider who will not take to the start today, however, is last year's winner, Marianne Vos. Her team posted this morning that she is 'not fit enough to start' today.
🇧🇪 #DDV25 Unfortunately, Marianne isn’t fit enough to start today in Dwars door Vlaanderen. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Marianne! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/6YJxEcaNFtApril 2, 2025
We have a stacked start list for this race including World Champion Lotte Kopecky, Elisa Longo Borghini and Puck Pieterse.
Welcome to live text coverage of the 2025 women's Dwars door Vlaanderen.
Visma-Lease a Bike hopeful Marianne Vos will race Tour of Flanders despite illness forcing her to skip Dwars door Vlaanderen title defence
'We have been ignored' – Riders from Pidcock to Pieterse rally against World Series XCO MTB podium cut from five to three
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
As it happened: Visma Lease-a-Bike stunned at the finish of Dwars door VlaanderenThe peloton tackles ten climbs in 184.5km
-
Dwars door Vlaanderen Women - LIVEThe peloton tackle seven climbs and six cobblestone sectors in 128.5km race
-
Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025: Neilson Powless out-sprints Wout van Aert in one against three from Visma-Lease a BikePowless "I thought I was riding for second place" against Van Aert, Jorgenson and Benoot
-
Visma-Lease a Bike hopeful Marianne Vos will race Tour of Flanders despite illness forcing her to skip Dwars door Vlaanderen title defence'To avoid the risks in the direction of Flanders, we decided for her not to start' says team director not racing mid-week
-
Lander Loockx wins 72kg of cheese as he takes first pro victory of career at Paris-CamembertBelgian claims second victory of year for Unibet Tietema Rockets team
-
Tour de Romandie past winnersChampions from 1947 to 2024
-
'I want to see what I can do' – Filippo Ganna takes on Pogačar and Van der Poel in Tour of Flanders extra challengeIneos rider stayed at Syncrosfera altitude hotel after Italian ban on hyperbaric chambers cancelled
-
'We have been ignored' – Riders from Pidcock to Pieterse rally against World Series XCO MTB podium cut from five to three‘This is our sport and we won’t let conformity strip away its character!’ says statement from over 120 riders
-
Cycling on Max is going up in price in the US – or down, or the same, depending on how you look at itPricing of pro cycling broadcast in North America is a complex picture, but viewers are paying more since April