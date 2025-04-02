Dwars door Vlaanderen Women - LIVE

The peloton tackle seven climbs and six cobblestone sectors in 128.5km race

Map of women's Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025

Map of women's Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025 (Image credit: Dwars door Vlaanderen)

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2025 - Everything you need to know

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2025 - Route

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2025 - Start list

Marlen Reusser and Amber Kraak have a gap ahead of Lucinda Brand and Femke Gerritse 

Attack

Brand is struggling to hold on as Reusser accelerates

The gap has come down to 17 seconds 

41 km to go

The gap has increased to 33 seconds 

UAE Team ADQ are leading the chase now 

22 seconds now for the leading group 

The leaders are holding on to an 11 second lead.

The riders are on the Mariaborrestraat

Fenix - Deceuninck are leading the chase behind.

Reminder that the riders in front are: Marlen Reusser (Movistar), Femke Gerritse (SD Worx - Protime), Amber Kraak (FDJ - SUEZ)  and Lucinda Brand (Lidl - Trek). Their lead is now 16 seconds.

The riders are 4 km away from the Mariaborrestraat cobbled sector.

There is very little chase happening in the peloton now.  The leaders have a 9 second lead.

50 km to go

Fenix - Deceuninck are chasing and the gap to the leaders is now down to 5 seconds 

The riders have reached the bottom of the Hotond climb. It is 1.2km long with an average of 3.1%. 

The gap to the leading four is 11 seconds 

The peloton is divided into a leading group of four (Marlen Reusser, Femke Gerritse, Amber Kraak and Lucinda Brand), a chase group behind and a second chase group. 

Three riders have a small gap 

Liane Lippert of Movistar attacks and Kasia Niewiadoma and Elisa Longo Borghini follow 

Kraak's move is neutralised

Attack

After the acceleration by Vas the pace has now slowed on the climb and the peloton are lined out across the road 

Hungarian Champion Blanka Vas of SD Worx - Protime leads 

The riders are about to reach the Knokteberg

Fenix - Deceuninck are now on the front 

SD Worx - Protime are on the front 

The peloton is stretched out 

The next climb is the Knokteberg-Trieu in 7 km 

64km to go

The riders are trying to keep the move going however it looks like it's all coming back together 

Jelena Erić of Movistar is on the front driving this group 

Elisa Balsamo of Lidl-Trek, Puck Pieterse of Fenix-Deceuninck and Kasia Niewiadoma of Canyon//SRAM zondacrypto and Ruby Roseman - Gannon are all in the front group alongside Reusser, Henderson etc.

Reusser is brought back by SD Worx - Protime as Anna Henderson of Lidl-Trek counters

Reusser has a small gap

The peloton is in three groups behind

Reusser attacks again

The accelerations over the climb have caused splits in the peloton

Lotte Kopecky and Kasia Niewiadoma are amongst those following

Marlen Reusser (Movistar) attacks!

Lotte Kopecky is on the front 

Berg Ten Houte

The peloton have turned onto the run-in towards Berg Ten Houte

The wind is quite strong, will it be a factor in this race later on? 

Elisa Longo Borghini is at the front of the peloton 

Fenix Deceuninck and Lidl - Trek are towards the front 

The peloton are on the approach to the Berg Ten Houte 

Soraya Paladin of Canyon//SRAM zondacrypto is one of the riders involved 

Crash

The pace has reduced 

The peloton is lined out 

Ellen van Dijk of Lidl-Trek is on the front 

79 km to go

Hannah Kunz (UAE Team ADQ) has abandoned the race 

The average speed in the first hour of racing was 39.8 km/h

Crash

Peloton all together

Breakaway

Yonna van Dam of DD Group Pro Cycling Team attacks 

100 km to go

Martina Fidanza of Visma | Lease a Bike has abandoned the race.

114 km to go

The riders will tackle a series of seven climbs and nine cobbled sectors in and around the town of Waregem today.

The World Champion at the start earlier today.

Crash

We have had one attack so far but it has already been neutralised.

128 km to go

Official start

Canyon//SRAM zondacrypto sprinter Chiara Consonni and her teammate Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka of  will also not start today's race. 

One rider who will not take to the start today, however, is last year's winner, Marianne Vos. Her team posted this morning that she is 'not fit enough to start' today. 

We have a stacked start list for this race including World Champion Lotte Kopecky, Elisa Longo Borghini and Puck Pieterse. 

Welcome to live text coverage of the 2025 women's Dwars door Vlaanderen.

