Dwars door Vlaanderen Women - LIVE

Marlen Reusser and Amber Kraak have a gap ahead of Lucinda Brand and Femke Gerritse

Attack Puck Pieterse attacks from the peloton!

Brand is struggling to hold on as Reusser accelerates

The gap has come down to 17 seconds

41 km to go The leading group are on the Eikenberg

The gap has increased to 33 seconds

UAE Team ADQ are leading the chase now

22 seconds now for the leading group (Image credit: getty)

The leaders are holding on to an 11 second lead.

The riders are on the Mariaborrestraat

Fenix - Deceuninck are leading the chase behind.

Reminder that the riders in front are: Marlen Reusser (Movistar), Femke Gerritse (SD Worx - Protime), Amber Kraak (FDJ - SUEZ) and Lucinda Brand (Lidl - Trek). Their lead is now 16 seconds.

The riders are 4 km away from the Mariaborrestraat cobbled sector.

There is very little chase happening in the peloton now. The leaders have a 9 second lead.

50 km to go The four leaders are working well together and still have a handful of seconds ahead of the much-reduced chasing peloton.

Fenix - Deceuninck are chasing and the gap to the leaders is now down to 5 seconds

The riders have reached the bottom of the Hotond climb. It is 1.2km long with an average of 3.1%.

The gap to the leading four is 11 seconds

The peloton is divided into a leading group of four (Marlen Reusser, Femke Gerritse, Amber Kraak and Lucinda Brand), a chase group behind and a second chase group.

Three riders have a small gap

Liane Lippert of Movistar attacks and Kasia Niewiadoma and Elisa Longo Borghini follow

Kraak's move is neutralised

Attack Amber Kraak of FDJ SUEZ attacks

After the acceleration by Vas the pace has now slowed on the climb and the peloton are lined out across the road

Hungarian Champion Blanka Vas of SD Worx - Protime leads

The riders are about to reach the Knokteberg

Fenix - Deceuninck are now on the front

SD Worx - Protime are on the front

The peloton is stretched out

The next climb is the Knokteberg-Trieu in 7 km

64km to go Acceleration from FDJ SUEZ

The riders are trying to keep the move going however it looks like it's all coming back together

Jelena Erić of Movistar is on the front driving this group

Elisa Balsamo of Lidl-Trek, Puck Pieterse of Fenix-Deceuninck and Kasia Niewiadoma of Canyon//SRAM zondacrypto and Ruby Roseman - Gannon are all in the front group alongside Reusser, Henderson etc.

Reusser is brought back by SD Worx - Protime as Anna Henderson of Lidl-Trek counters

Reusser has a small gap

The peloton is in three groups behind

Reusser attacks again

The accelerations over the climb have caused splits in the peloton

Lotte Kopecky and Kasia Niewiadoma are amongst those following

Marlen Reusser (Movistar) attacks!

Lotte Kopecky is on the front

Berg Ten Houte Start of the climb

The peloton have turned onto the run-in towards Berg Ten Houte

The wind is quite strong, will it be a factor in this race later on?

Elisa Longo Borghini is at the front of the peloton

Fenix Deceuninck and Lidl - Trek are towards the front

The peloton are on the approach to the Berg Ten Houte

Soraya Paladin of Canyon//SRAM zondacrypto is one of the riders involved

Crash Another crash in the peloton

The pace has reduced

The peloton is lined out

Ellen van Dijk of Lidl-Trek is on the front

79 km to go The riders are on the Holleweg cobbled sector

Hannah Kunz (UAE Team ADQ) has abandoned the race

The average speed in the first hour of racing was 39.8 km/h

Crash Another crash in the peloton

Peloton all together Van Dam has been caught

Breakaway Van Dam has a 15 second gap (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yonna van Dam of DD Group Pro Cycling Team attacks

100 km to go The race is still all together. Are the riders waiting for the hills to start before making a move? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martina Fidanza of Visma | Lease a Bike has abandoned the race.

The women have started their race as well! 😍 #DDV25

114 km to go All together

The riders will tackle a series of seven climbs and nine cobbled sectors in and around the town of Waregem today.

The World Champion at the start earlier today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crash Crash in the peloton.

We have had one attack so far but it has already been neutralised.

128 km to go

Official start The race has started!

Canyon//SRAM zondacrypto sprinter Chiara Consonni and her teammate Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka of will also not start today's race.

One rider who will not take to the start today, however, is last year's winner, Marianne Vos. Her team posted this morning that she is 'not fit enough to start' today. 🇧🇪 #DDV25 Unfortunately, Marianne isn't fit enough to start today in Dwars door Vlaanderen. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Marianne! 🍀

We have a stacked start list for this race including World Champion Lotte Kopecky, Elisa Longo Borghini and Puck Pieterse.