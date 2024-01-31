Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024

Classic Brugge-De Panne overview
DateWednesday March 20, 2024
Start locationBrugge, Belgium
Finish locationDe Panne, Belgium
Distance199.1km
Previous edition 2023 Classic Brugge-De Panne

Classic Brugge-De Panne: Jasper Philipsen takes sprint win

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) wins the Classic Brugge-De Panne

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) wins the Classic Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claimed the sprint victory in the 2024 Classic Brugge-De Panne, out-pacing Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) and Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) on a sunny, windless day.

Results

