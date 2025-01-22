Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2025
|Date
|February 2, 2025
|Start location
|Geelong
|Finish location
|Geelong
|Distance
|183.8km
|Category
|WorldTour
|Winner
|Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ)
Mauro Schmid wins scorching Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in late race solo attack
Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) held off a chasing elite group after a late race attack to win the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, with Sunday marking the first victory for the Australian WorldTour team at its home one-day WorldTour race under scorching 40C heat.
Aaron Gate (XDS Astana) won the reduced bunch dash for second place, edging out last year's winner Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) who took third.
Information
Taking place on February 2, 2025, the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race will be the second event on the calendar for the men's WorldTour, following the Santos Tour Down Under and the first one-day contest at the top tier.
This year is the 10th edition of the Australian race in Victoria, first held in 2015 and then moved two years later to the WorldTour.
Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) won last year in Geelong, out-sprinting Natnael Tesfazion (Lidl-Trek) in an exciting finish for his first WorldTour victory.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race route
The start and finish takes place at the Geelong waterfront, located to the south-west of Melbourne. The 183.8km route includes more than 2,000 metres of elevation gain as it rolls past stunning scenery of the Surf Coast and takes on undulating inland farmland hills for a 21km finishing circuit back in Geelong.
The Geelong loop, tackled three-and-a-half times by the men, includes the punchy Challambra climb, which has a habit of splitting the field before riders head back toward the waterfront for the final dash to the line.
