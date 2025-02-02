Mauro Schmid wins scorching hot Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in late race solo attack

By
Contributions from
published

Aaron Gate second and defending champion Laurence Pithie third in Geelong

Jump to:
Image 1 of 11
GEELONG AUSTRALIA FEBRUARY 02 Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Team Jayco AlUla sprints at finish line to win during the 9th Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2025 Mens Elite a 1838km one day race from Geelong to Geelong UCIWT on February 02 2025 in Geelong Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) wins Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) held off a chasing elite group after a late race attack to win the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with temperatures hitting 40°C on Sunday. Schmid claimed the first victory for the Australian WorldTour team at the one-day Australian race. 

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

With contributions from

Latest on Cyclingnews