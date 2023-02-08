Swipe to scroll horizontally Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition overview Date April 16, 2023 Start location Maastricht Finish location Valkenburg Distance 156km Category Women’s WorldTour Previous edition Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2022 2023 winner Demi Vollering (SD Worx)

As it happened: Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2023

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) celebrates a solo victory at the 2023 Amstel Gold Race Ladies edition (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) ended her run of second places at the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition, making the leap to the top step of the podium in 2023 after launching on the Cauberg and riding to the line solo.

The 2021 and 2022 runner up was also joined on the podium by teammate Lotte Kopecky who beat Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) in the sprint for second place.



The 155.8 km race included 21 climbs, including five ascents of the Cauberg. Vollering launched on the final one, less than two kilometres from the finish line. The 26-year-old wasn't taking any risks, head down and pedalling right to the last 100m before daring to look back and check the gap before crossing the line and celebrating winning the ninth edition of the women's edition of the Amstel Gold Race.

Start list

Data powered by FirstCycling