Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2023
|Date
|April 16, 2023
|Start location
|Maastricht
|Finish location
|Valkenburg
|Distance
|156km
|Category
|Women’s WorldTour
|Previous edition
|Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2022
|2023 winner
|Demi Vollering (SD Worx)
Vollering conquers Cauberg to win Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition
As it happened: Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2023
Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) ended her run of second places at the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition, making the leap to the top step of the podium in 2023 after launching on the Cauberg and riding to the line solo.
The 2021 and 2022 runner up was also joined on the podium by teammate Lotte Kopecky who beat Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) in the sprint for second place.
The 155.8 km race included 21 climbs, including five ascents of the Cauberg. Vollering launched on the final one, less than two kilometres from the finish line. The 26-year-old wasn't taking any risks, head down and pedalling right to the last 100m before daring to look back and check the gap before crossing the line and celebrating winning the ninth edition of the women's edition of the Amstel Gold Race.
Start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
