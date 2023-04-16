Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition - Live coverage

Refresh

The next climb of the day is the Adsteeg and it comes after the biggest gap between climbs today which is just over 20km. They come thick and fast once we get onto that finishing circuit.

145km to go All still together in the peloton as we are starting the first of 21 climbs on today's menu.

We've unfortunately had an early abandonment from the race in Typhaine Laurance (LifePlus Wahoo) due to a crash.

Trek-Segafredo have a strong team here at AGR with Lucinda Brand, Shirin van Anrooij and Elisa Longo Borghini probably their key riders.



Silvia Persico will also fancy her chances after triumphing at Brabantse Pijl just four days ago ahead of Vollering and Lippert in the sprint. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other key contenders for the day include the World Champion Annemiek van Vleuten, who hasn't started her final season exactly how she may have wanted. Bad luck has hampered her chances at both Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the Tour of Flanders but if she is going to turn that round, she'll have to win a race that has managed to evade her illustrious palmares.



She'll be backed up by Dutch compatriot Floortje Mackaij and German national champion Liane Lippert on a strong Movistar Team.

155km to go The official start has been taken and we are fully underway.



First climb of the day comes after 12.5km at the Maasberg.

SD Worx are likely the favourites for the day with their incredibly stacked team including two-time runner-up at AGR Demi Vollering and the current best one-day racer in the world - Lotte Kopecky.



Kopecky has showed incredible strength over punchy climbs throughout 2023 so should be in good enough shape to be at the pointy end of things today.



This will be the Belgian's final Spring Classics race before turning her focus to track.

Since the races revival in 2017, we've seen five different winners in Cavalli, Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon SRAM), Chantal van den Broke-Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) and Anna van Der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans).



Will we see another new winner today?

Take a look at the start list below. These are the riders that will battle it out for the win today @Amstelgoldrace #agrwomen pic.twitter.com/g88reHnSPcApril 16, 2023 See more

156km to go The riders have left the unofficial start in Maastricht.

This year's route is 28km longer than 2022, with a total of 21 climbs in store for the riders.



The day's racing starts in the winding roads of Limburg before they enter a finishing circuit in and around Valkenburg that sees them repeat the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg and the Cauberg. (Image credit: Amstel Gold Race)

Defending champion Marta Cavalli is taking the start today alongside a strong FDJ Suez team. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Grace Brown and Lots Adegeest could all be options today if the former Italian champion isn't quite back to her best form.



She took some time off from racing earlier in the year due to lingering injuries and discomfort in the peloton but has returned with a full focus on the Ardennes classics where she was so brilliant last year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's the ninth edition of Amstel Gold Ladies and the riders are set for 156km of punchy racing around the Limburg Hills as the Ardennes classics get underway.



The teams are currently completing the team presentation in Maastricht as we await the rollout in around 20 minutes.