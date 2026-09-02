UCI Gravel World Series: Anet Barrera Esparza and Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto win Gravel Arteaga

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The 133km race delivers first event of the series held in Mexico and also decided national gravel title

Illustration picture shows the elite race at the European and Belgian Gravel Championships, Sunday 01 October 2023, in Heverlee, Leuven. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS
Gravel racing in Europe pictured, though the UCI Gravel World Series has continued to spread well beyond (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Olinka Cycling) and Anet Barrera Esparza claimed victory at the first UCI Gravel World Series event in Mexico, Gravel Arteaga and in the process also clinched the national gravel titles, which were also decided at the event.

The 133km race, started and finished in Coahuila, Arteaga, had more than 85% gravel roads and about 2,200m of elevation gain. The competition played out through high mountain stretches, with altitudes above 2,700m above sea level as well as sections through ridges and forests.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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