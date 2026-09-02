Tour of Britain Men: Lewis Askey powers up Michaelgate cobbled climb to win Classics-style opening stage in Lincoln

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Filippo Ganna second, Tim Wellens second in thrilling finale as Askey takes his first win of the season and the leader's jersey

Lewis Askey wins stage 1 of the 2026 Tour of Britain Men
Askey held off Ganna to take stage 1 victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Britain's Lewis Askey won the opening stage of the Tour of Britain Men on Wednesday, the NSN rider attacking on the cobbles of the Michaelgate climb and riding clear to victory.

Filippo Ganna (Netcompany Ineos) came home second, two seconds down, while Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was third.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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