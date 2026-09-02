Tour of Britain Men: Lewis Askey powers up Michaelgate cobbled climb to win Classics-style opening stage in Lincoln
Filippo Ganna second, Tim Wellens second in thrilling finale as Askey takes his first win of the season and the leader's jersey
Britain's Lewis Askey won the opening stage of the Tour of Britain Men on Wednesday, the NSN rider attacking on the cobbles of the Michaelgate climb and riding clear to victory.
Filippo Ganna (Netcompany Ineos) came home second, two seconds down, while Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was third.
Askey had set up a 12-man break which formed on the second of four 13km finishing laps around the start and finish city of Lincoln, leading the group which contested the finish. With their lead over a four-man chase group more than 1:30 on the last lap, the group began attacking each other, though no one was able to go clear.
As the race approached the final ascent of the short, steep, cobbled climb of Michaelgate into the centre of Lincoln, Wellens attacked first, gapping his rivals briefly, before Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) made his move. Through the Belgian looked to have done enough, Lewis Askey countered on the cobbles, catching the Vermeersch and riding away to the win.
More to follow...
Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Lewis Askey (GBr) NSN Cycling Team
|
4:02:44
|
2
|
Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|
0:00:02
|
3
|
Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:00:09
|
5
|
Daan Hoole (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Florian Vermeersch (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:00:11
|
8
|
Elliot Rowe (GBr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development
|
0:00:19
|
9
|
Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Paul Wright (NZl) Modern Adventure
|
0:00:26
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A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.
Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.
Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.
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