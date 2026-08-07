Tour de France Femmes: Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney launches vicious long-range solo attack to claim stage and yellow jersey atop Mont Ventoux

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Demi Vollering and Marlen Reusser distanced on queen stage

Canyon//SRAM zondacrypto&#039;s Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the 7th (out of 9) stage of the fifth edition of the Women&#039;s Tour de France cycling race, 146.8 km from Voulte-sur-Rhone to The Mont Ventoux, at The Mont Ventoux, southeastern France on August 7, 2026. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP via Getty Images)
Tour de France Femmes: Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM) climbs solo to victory atop Mont Ventoux on stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM) won stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes on the Mont Ventoux, her first career stage victory in the race.

The 31-year-old Polish all-rounder had attacked with 9.7km to go and steadily increased her advantage, crossing the finish line 1:16 minutes ahead of Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ), who left GC leader Marlen Reusser (Movistar) behind in the last kilometre.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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