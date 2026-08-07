Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM) won stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes on the Mont Ventoux, her first career stage victory in the race.

The 31-year-old Polish all-rounder had attacked with 9.7km to go and steadily increased her advantage, crossing the finish line 1:16 minutes ahead of Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ), who left GC leader Marlen Reusser (Movistar) behind in the last kilometre.

Coming from behind, Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team L'IMAD) also pushed past Reusser to finish third, 1:42 minutes down.

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Having started the stage 1:17 minutes behind Reusser, Niewiadoma-Phinney also takes the yellow leader's jersey and now leads the Tour by 15 seconds on Vollering.

“I’m still speechless, but I just feel so much gratitude. This victory goes to so many people that were with me along this very long road without proper big wins," Niewiadoma-Phinney said after the finish.

"I'm just so tired and so blown away with what just happened. As we started to climb the Mont Ventoux, I looked right and I saw my parents. They made a surprise visit, I could see my dad crying, and I was like, ‘I just need to make them proud’, So this victory goes to my family, my friends, my team, my husband Taylor [Phinney], to my coach Louis [Delahaije], and my team boss Ronny [Lauke]. They know how much effort I put into this victory and were always by my side, listening to my complaints. It's a long speech right now, but yeah, I’m just blown away.”

Marlen Reusser of Movistar, wearing the Yellow Leader Jersey, and European champion Demi Vollering of FDJ United - SUEZ formed the two-rider chase (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although she won the 2024 Tour de France Femmes, this is her first stage victory in the race.

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“I never chase the victory for the sake of winning. I chase it for the sake of this beautiful feeling. I came here to Mont Ventoux with my friends and my husband, and we rode the climb three times. We had fun, we sprinted, we did efforts, and it was just about this amazing feeling from being here, at the top of the mountain.

"From that moment I just wanted to have that feeling coming here as well, this pure joy of riding, feeling like a kid. Racing or riding is so cool because we can go anywhere we want. I just love every pedal stroke,” the stage winner spoke about the joy of cycling.

Tactically, Niewiadoma-Phinney knew that she needed to create a gap in the forest and then just keep going.

“My idea was that I need to make it to Chalet [Reynard] on my own. I knew that with the wind we had today, if somebody is chasing behind, then they will try to stay on the wheel as much as possible. It wasn’t nice for me because there was a lot of headwind, but I knew that in the back they would gamble and just play the game,” she finished.

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney of Canyon-SRAM reacts at finish line as stage 7 winner (Image credit: Getty Images)

An historical climb up Mont Ventoux

Only 128 riders rolled out of La Voulte-sur-Rhône as Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), Katrine Aalerud (Uno-X Mobility), and Kiara Lylyk (Mayenne Monbana MyPie) did not start the stage.

There were no attacks before the first climb, the second-category Col de la Grande Limite, and polka-dot jersey Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) took maximum points at the top. An attack by Jeanne Korevaar (Liv AlUla Jayco) led to a short-lived break of nine riders that was brought back ahead of the third-category Col du Colombier.

By also cresting this climb first, Pieterse extended her advantage in the mountain classification to 34 points, and with only 33 points on offer on the last two stages, she only needs to finish the Tour to win the polka-dot jersey.

After 70km in hot, sunny weather, several attacks eventually came together to form a break of 11 riders: Marit Raaijmakers (Human Powered Health), Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv AlUla Jayco), Mia Griffin (Picnic PostNL), Amalie Dideriksen (Cofidis), Idoia Eraso, Paula Patiño (both Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi), Marte Berg Edseth (Uno-X Mobility), Sandrine Tas, Romina Hinojosa (both Lotto-Intermarché), Clémence Latimier (Ma Petite Entreprise), and Fiona Mangan (Mayenne Monbana MyPie) quickly built a one-minute gap.

This left Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Sophie von Berswordt-Wallrabe (VolkerWessels) chasing in between. At the intermediate sprint in Beaumes-de-Venise with 48.9km to go, the chase duo was two minutes behind the front and one minute ahead of the peloton, and they gave up soon after and were caught by the bunch.

The breakaway fell apart on the second-category Col de Suzette, and the peloton quickly made up time now, being only 1:36 minutes behind at the top. On the rolling terrain to the unclassified Col de la Madeleine, some of the escapees were caught, and with Movistar taking control in the peloton, the gap was reduced further.

The breakaway on stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Bédoin, the start of the 21-kilometre climb to the top of the Mont Ventoux, what remained of the break was only 20 seconds ahead. Latimier launched an attack but was quickly countered by Roseman-Gannon, who kept her attack going until she was reeled in with 17.9km to go.

Franziska Koch brought the FDJ United-Suez train with Célia Gery, Juliette Berthet, and Vollering to the front just as the climb started officially, 15.7km from the finish, and Gery followed the attack from Vallières while Berthet continued to set the pace in the GC group where defending champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) had already lost contact. Her teammate Femke de Vries, Nienke Vinke (SD Worx-Protime), and stage 6 winner Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) also couldn’t follow the pace.

When Vallières was caught and dropped, only 14 riders remained at the front: Reusser, Vollering with Gery and Berthet, Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) and Rüegg, Niewiadoma-Phinney and Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM), Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) and Fisher-Black, Marion Bunel (Visma-Lease a Bike), and the UAE Team L’IMAD trio of Longo Borghini, Dominika Wlodarczyk, and Paula Blasi.

Fisher-Black attacked with 13.8km to go, but with Rüegg setting the pace, the New Zealander was caught and left behind 500 metres later. When Rüegg swung off with 11.2km to go, Gery and Bunel had also been dropped, and only nine riders remained at the front where Niedermaier briefly took the lead.

Vollering’s attack through a hairpin turn blew the group apart. Reusser and Niewiadoma-Phinney could follow the acceleration, Niedermaier and Blasi tried to but quickly had to leave a gap and eventually formed a chase group with Longo Borghini and Kerbaol.

At the 10km mark, the four chasers were 20 seconds behind. 300 metres later, Niewiadoma-Phinney made her move, and neither Reusser nor Vollering reacted immediately. Reusser then took Vollering on her wheel and started to chase, but Niewiadoma-Phinney eked out a 12-second advantage.

Vollering tried to drop Reusser twice, each time attacking from behind, and with 8.3km to go, the gap to Niewiadoma-Phinney was only seven seconds, but then Vollering let the yellow jersey do most of the work again, and the gap kept growing to a full minute at the Chalet Reynard, with the group around Longo Borghini another 20 seconds behind.

On the last 6.2km, the gap between the two chase groups didn’t change, but Niewiadoma-Phinney pulled ahead until she was 1:50 minutes up entering the final kilometre. She could celebrate her stage victory as Vollering left Reusser behind on the last 600 metres, and the European champion made up more than 30 seconds in the end to finish 1:16 minutes behind.

The peloton on Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 4:22:53 2 Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:1:16 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:1:42 4 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 0:1:46 5 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:1:48 6 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:1:48 7 Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly 0:2:01 8 Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:3:26 9 Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:3:58 10 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 0:4:11 11 Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:5:38 12 Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:6:03 13 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:8:00 14 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek 0:8:28 15 Emilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:9:59 16 Justine Ghekiere (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:10:02 17 Noemi Ruegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly 0:10:41 18 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:10:44 19 Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:11:12 20 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:11:12 21 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:11:40 22 Quinty Schoens (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:11:54 23 Debora Silvestri (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:12:23 24 Mavi Garcia (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:13:51 25 Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:13:52 26 Urška Žigart (Slo) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:14:39 27 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:15:33 28 Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:15:33 29 Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:15:33 30 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:23 31 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly 0:16:46 32 Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:16:47 33 Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:17:56 34 Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:18:45 35 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 0:18:45 36 Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health 0:19:41 37 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:19:43 38 Marine Allione (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:20:11 39 Kristen Faulkner (USA) EF Education-Oatly 0:20:42 40 Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:23:02 41 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:24:30 42 Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:24:30 43 Célia le Mouël (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:24:30 44 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek 0:24:30 45 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:24:30 46 Sarah van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:24:30 47 Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:36 48 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:24:36 49 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:24:47 50 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:24:59 51 Morgane Coston (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:25:57 52 Sandrine Tas (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 0:29:29 53 Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:29:33 54 Gaia Masetti (Ita) Picnic PostNL 0:29:33 55 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:29:33 56 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 0:29:38 57 Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:29:38 58 Franziska Koch (Ger) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:29:38 59 Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:29:38 60 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:29:38 61 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:29:38 62 Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:29:42 63 Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:29:42 64 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:29:42 65 Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:29:42 66 Victorie Guilman (Fra) Cofidis 0:29:42 67 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Cofidis 0:29:42 68 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:30:04 69 Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:30:04 70 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:30:44 71 Lucie Fityus (Aus) Picnic PostNL 0:30:44 72 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:30:44 73 Alice Towers (GBr) EF Education-Oatly 0:30:44 74 Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly 0:30:44 75 Alice Coutinho (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:30:44 76 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:44 77 Ana Vitoria Magalhaes (Bra) Movistar Team 0:30:44 78 Maria Rosa Klöser (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:30:44 79 Noémie Abgrall (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:30:44 80 Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:30:44 81 Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:30:51 82 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:30:51 83 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health 0:30:51 84 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility 0:30:51 85 Romina Hinojosa Cruz (Mex) Lotto-Intermarché 0:30:54 86 Constance Valentin (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:30:54 87 Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team 0:30:54 88 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team 0:30:54 89 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:30:54 90 Fiona Mangan (Irl) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:30:54 91 Henrietta Christie (NZl) EF Education-Oatly 0:30:54 92 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:30:54 93 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:30:54 94 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:30:54 95 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:30:54 96 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:30:54 97 Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:31:05 98 Valentina Cavallar (Aut) SD Worx-Protime 0:31:09 99 Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis 0:31:11 100 Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:31:13 101 Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis 0:31:13 102 Marie le Net (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:31:20 103 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 0:31:45 104 Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:32:00 105 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:32:00 106 Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis 0:33:23 107 Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:33:34 108 Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:33:34 109 Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:33:34 110 Mia Griffin (Irl) Picnic PostNL 0:34:13 111 Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx-Protime 0:35:15 112 Malou Eisen (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:35:15 113 Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:35:15 114 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:35:15 115 Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:35:19 116 Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health 0:35:19 117 Caroline Wreszin (USA) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:35:19 118 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:35:19 119 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:35:23 120 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:35:26 121 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime 0:35:27 122 Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:35:43 123 Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:35:43 124 Sophie von Berswordt (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:37:14 125 Heidi Franz (USA) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:39:57 126 Natalie Quinn (USA) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:40:08 127 Alison Jackson (Can) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:43:21 OTL Charlotte Kool (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 127 - Cell 2 DNS Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SD Worx-Protime Row 128 - Cell 2 DNS Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 129 - Cell 2 DNS Kiara Lylyk (Can) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie Row 130 - Cell 2

General Classification after stage 7

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 24:07:34 2 Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:0:15 3 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 0:0:39 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:2:59 5 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:3:21 6 Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly 0:4:01 7 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:4:32 8 Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:5:13 9 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 0:6:09 10 Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:6:17 11 Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:9:24 12 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek 0:11:55 13 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:13:59 14 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:14:37 15 Noemi Ruegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly 0:19:02 16 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:19:25 17 Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:20:16 18 Mavi Garcia (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:21:27 19 Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:21:52 20 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:24:26 21 Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:24:48 22 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly 0:27:21 23 Justine Ghekiere (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:28:35 24 Emilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:30:09 25 Debora Silvestri (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:31:05 26 Kristen Faulkner (USA) EF Education-Oatly 0:32:16 27 Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:33:34 28 Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:35:33 29 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:37:01 30 Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:38:36 31 Sarah van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:38:49 32 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek 0:39:13 33 Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:41:05 34 Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:47:02 35 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:47:08 36 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:47:58 37 Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:52:05 38 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 0:53:28 39 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:55:03 40 Maria Rosa Klöser (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:57:10 41 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime 0:58:59 42 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal 1:00:04 43 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 1:00:07 44 Gaia Masetti (Ita) Picnic PostNL 1:00:15 45 Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health 1:03:39 46 Franziska Koch (Ger) FDJ United-SUEZ 1:04:51 47 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 1:05:47 48 Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1:08:11 49 Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 1:09:35 50 Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 1:09:36 51 Valentina Cavallar (Aut) SD Worx-Protime 1:13:06 52 Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 1:13:33 53 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 1:13:41 54 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 1:13:50 55 Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 1:13:54 56 Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 1:14:07 57 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 1:14:26 58 Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 1:15:06 59 Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 1:15:12 60 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 1:15:51 61 Urška Žigart (Slo) AG Insurance-Soudal 1:16:11 62 Alice Towers (GBr) EF Education-Oatly 1:16:49 63 Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 1:18:13 64 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 1:20:13 65 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek 1:21:11 66 Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 1:22:40 67 Quinty Schoens (Ned) VolkerWessels 1:23:33 68 Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:23:55 69 Célia le Mouël (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 1:24:10 70 Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 1:25:43 71 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 1:26:58 72 Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech 1:26:59 73 Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis 1:27:42 74 Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis 1:27:59 75 Ana Vitoria Magalhaes (Bra) Movistar Team 1:29:43 76 Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health 1:30:21 77 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 1:32:44 78 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL 1:33:20 79 Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis 1:33:28 80 Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly 1:35:10 81 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team 1:36:50 82 Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team 1:37:03 83 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 1:38:56 84 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco 1:39:26 85 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 1:39:26 86 Henrietta Christie (NZl) EF Education-Oatly 1:39:44 87 Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 1:40:55 88 Alice Coutinho (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 1:42:11 89 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 1:42:23 90 Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 1:42:50 91 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 1:42:57 92 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health 1:43:18 93 Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL 1:45:03 94 Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 1:45:22 95 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health 1:45:36 96 Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels 1:48:56 97 Sandrine Tas (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 1:49:00 98 Marine Allione (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 1:51:06 99 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal 1:51:10 100 Marie le Net (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 1:51:49 101 Fiona Mangan (Irl) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 1:54:17 102 Malou Eisen (Ned) VolkerWessels 1:57:07 103 Natalie Quinn (USA) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 1:59:54 104 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team 2:00:19 105 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 2:01:17 106 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Cofidis 2:02:22 107 Morgane Coston (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 2:02:43 108 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 2:02:51 109 Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx-Protime 2:04:33 110 Constance Valentin (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 2:04:43 111 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility 2:06:58 112 Victorie Guilman (Fra) Cofidis 2:07:32 113 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 2:07:43 114 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels 2:08:47 115 Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 2:09:02 116 Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) VolkerWessels 2:09:02 117 Noémie Abgrall (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 2:10:19 118 Sophie von Berswordt (Ned) VolkerWessels 2:10:22 119 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 2:11:21 120 Lucie Fityus (Aus) Picnic PostNL 2:16:43 121 Caroline Wreszin (USA) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 2:16:54 122 Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL 2:18:53 123 Heidi Franz (USA) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 2:20:22 124 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 2:22:20 125 Alison Jackson (Can) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 2:25:39 126 Mia Griffin (Irl) Picnic PostNL 2:25:59 127 Romina Hinojosa Cruz (Mex) Lotto-Intermarché 2:26:29

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Points Classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 147 2 Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal 89 3 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime 85 4 Noemi Ruegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly 84 5 Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 82 6 Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly 69 7 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 67 8 Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 62 9 Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 57 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 57 11 Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD 57 12 Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 55 13 Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 47 14 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 45 15 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health 42 16 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 35 17 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 35 18 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 33 19 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 32 20 Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis 32 21 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Lidl-Trek 31 22 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 30 23 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek 30 24 Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 30 25 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health 27 26 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 26 27 Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health 26 28 Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels 26 29 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 25 30 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Cofidis 25 31 Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 25 32 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 25 33 Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 23 34 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek 22 35 Sarah van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike 21 36 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 21 37 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 21 38 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels 20 39 Romina Hinojosa Cruz (Mex) Lotto-Intermarché 20 40 Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 19 41 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly 18 42 Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 18 43 Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech 18 44 Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 18 45 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 17 46 Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 17 47 Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis 17 48 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco 16 49 Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD 15 50 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 15 51 Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL 14 52 Mavi Garcia (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 13 53 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 13 54 Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 13 55 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 13 56 Charlotte Kool (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 13 57 Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 12 58 Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech 12 59 Mia Griffin (Irl) Picnic PostNL 11 60 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 10 61 Kristen Faulkner (USA) EF Education-Oatly 10 62 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health 9 63 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 9 64 Henrietta Christie (NZl) EF Education-Oatly 8 65 Fiona Mangan (Irl) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 8 66 Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 7 67 Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 7 68 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 7 69 Sandrine Tas (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 6 70 Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 5 71 Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health 5 72 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 5 73 Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 4 74 Justine Ghekiere (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 4 75 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal 4 76 Valentina Cavallar (Aut) SD Worx-Protime 4 77 Sophie von Berswordt (Ned) VolkerWessels 4 78 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team 3 79 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team 2 80 Emilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 1

Mountains Classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name Result 1 Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 55 2 Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis 21 3 Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 19 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 18 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 12 6 Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech 12 7 Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 11 8 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 10 9 Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD 9 10 Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 8 11 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 7 12 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 7 13 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 6 14 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 6 15 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 6 16 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 5 17 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 5 18 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 5 19 Franziska Koch (Ger) FDJ United-SUEZ 4 20 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek 3 21 Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly 3 22 Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly 3 23 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly 3 24 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 3 25 Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 3 26 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 2 27 Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health 2 28 Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 2 29 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 2 30 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 2 31 Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels 2 32 Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD 1 33 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 1 34 Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal 1 35 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 1 36 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 1 37 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime 1 38 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 1 39 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 1 40 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health 1 41 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels 1

Youth Classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name Result 1 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 24:10:55 2 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:1:11 3 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 0:2:48 4 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:10:38 5 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:21:05 6 Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:37:44 7 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:44:37 8 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:56:46 9 Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health 1:00:18 10 Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:50 11 Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 1:06:14 12 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 1:10:29 13 Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 1:10:33 14 Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis 1:24:21 15 Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis 1:24:38 16 Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team 1:33:42 17 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 1:35:35 18 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 1:39:02 19 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health 1:39:57 20 Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 1:42:01 21 Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL 2:15:32

Teams Classification