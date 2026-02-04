'There will be a point that I will be beaten in a sprint' – Lorena Wiebes aiming to extend invincible streak in UAE Tour season debut

Dutch sprinter already has six stage wins at the race, but remains hungry for even more

DENIA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 12: Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime during the training camp of the Team SD Worx - Protime 2026 on December 12, 2025 in Denia, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes will kick off her season on Thursday (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Thursday, Lorena Wiebes will start the fourth edition of the UAE Tour Women as the race's outstanding winner. Of the event's three editions to date, the SD Worx-Protime rider has won six stages, winning all three flat days in 2025 to kick off what was her best season to date, and the odds against a repeat will be short when the race gets underway in Al Mirfa this week.

Last year the Dutch woman was absolutely dominant, not only winning 25 times and taking her career tally to 118, but unbeaten in a sprint finish. She then added the world gravel title and two more rainbow jerseys on the track to her palmarès. With this year's UAE Tour offering the usual mix of three clear-cut opportunities for the fast-women ahead of Sunday final stage culminating with the ascent of Jebel Hafeet, Wiebes seems almost certain to add to her tally of victories in the coming days.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 04: Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Movistar Team, Charlotte Kool of Netherlands and Team Fenix-Premier Tech, Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ, Kimberley (Le Court) Pienaar and Team Mauritius of AG Insurance - Soudal Team, Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime during the Top Riders Press Conference prior to the 4th UAE Tour Women 2026 / #UCIWWT / on February 04, 2026 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Wiebes was presented in Abu Dhabi as one of the race's top riders (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first sprinting opportunity for Wiebes is likely to come on Thursday's opening stage, a pan flat 111km starting on the coast at Al Mirfa and heading into the desert for a finish at Madinat Zayed, where she won a stage in 2024. And while the race is well known for crosswinds ripping the peloton to pieces, if the forecast tailwind materialises we'll have a fast race with a big group finish.

Among her rivals will be former team mate Charlotte Kool, who won two stages here in 2023, has since finished behind Wiebes twice and is starting her first full season with Fenix-Premier Tech. Riding for Canyon-SRAM-zondacrypto, Chiara Consonni will also be keen to convert four previous stage podiums into a win and there are plenty of other sprinters sure to be competing for glory.

Despite her prodigious 2025, last year's success will not weigh heavily on Wiebes' shoulders when she lines up for the opening day on Thursday.

"There will be a point that I will be beaten in a sprint and probably the media thinks a lot about that," she admitted. "But then for me just focus on the good things and keep on improving and keep on being the best version that I can be."

Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

