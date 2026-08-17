Vuelta a España 2026 stage 13 preview
September 4: Almuñécar - Loja, 192.8km (Medium Mountains)
- Stage 13: Almuñécar - Loja
- Date: September 4, 2026
- Distance: 192.8km
- Elevation gain: 3,277m
- Start time: 12:41 CET
- Finish time: 17:16
Stage details
With an early climb, the 192.8km winding stage 13 of this year's Vuelta a España may once again be a fight between the breakaway and the sprinters that can climb.
Just a few kilometres from the start in Almuñécar, the first category climb of the Guájares mountains, the Venta de la Cebada, should signal a fierce battle to join the breakaway. From there, the route heads northwest, where the riders face a succession of ups and downs as they cross the interior of Granada province, tackling two more climbs, the Alto del Legionario and the Puerto de Granada. The latter topping with 37 kilometres of descent to the finish in Loja.
Climbs
- Venta de la Cebada (cat. 1, 14.1km at 5.1%), km. 31.2
- Alto del Legionario (cat. 3, 15.4km at 3.1%), km. 83.4
- Puerto de Granada (cat. 2, 7.4km at 5.6%), km. 155.4
Sprints
- Tocón, km. 145
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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