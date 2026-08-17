Vuelta a España 2026 stage 13 preview

Stage 13: Almuñécar - Loja

Date: September 4, 2026

Distance: 192.8km

Elevation gain: 3,277m

Start time: 12:41 CET

Finish time: 17:16

Stage details

Image 1 of 2 More climbing, but maybe it's a day for the breakaway (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

With an early climb, the 192.8km winding stage 13 of this year's Vuelta a España may once again be a fight between the breakaway and the sprinters that can climb.

Just a few kilometres from the start in Almuñécar, the first category climb of the Guájares mountains, the Venta de la Cebada, should signal a fierce battle to join the breakaway. From there, the route heads northwest, where the riders face a succession of ups and downs as they cross the interior of Granada province, tackling two more climbs, the Alto del Legionario and the Puerto de Granada. The latter topping with 37 kilometres of descent to the finish in Loja.

Climbs

Venta de la Cebada (cat. 1, 14.1km at 5.1%), km. 31.2

Alto del Legionario (cat. 3, 15.4km at 3.1%), km. 83.4

Puerto de Granada (cat. 2, 7.4km at 5.6%), km. 155.4

Sprints

Tocón, km. 145