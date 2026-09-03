'It was an attack in my style' - Richard Carapaz gambles on long-distance move on Vuelta a España high mountain stage

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Richard Carapaz attacking during stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana
Carapaz made a move during stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It didn't work, but it certainly looked good while it lasted. When Richard Carapaz blasted off from the GC group on the second-to-last climb of Velefique on stage 12 of the Vuelta a España, it sparked instant speculation amongst race watchers.

Was this the kind of long-distance move that could see Carapaz make an unexpected but entirely feasible challenge for the overall - similar to the one that had netted him the Giro d'Italia in 2019 whilst the main pre-race contenders simply marked each other? Was it going to force former teammate and race leader Enric Mas to chase him down?

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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