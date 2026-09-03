'He's on a really high level' – Felix Gall fails to convert attack into time gain as he's forced to concede to superior Enric Mas again at Vuelta a España

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Austrian says 'From our side, it was a good day' as he loses more time to race leader but solidifies podium spot on stage 12

Felix Gall finishes stage 12 of the 2026 Vuelta a Espana ahead of Primoz Roglic
Felix Gall finishes stage 12 of the 2026 Vuelta a Espana ahead of Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's quite clear that Decathlon CMA CGM have the strongest mountain train at the ongoing Vuelta a España, with Matthew Riccitello, Callum Scotson, and Gregor Mühlberger all making it to the final climb on Thursday's brutal stage 12 to support Felix Gall.

But once the Austrian made his move on the lower slopes up to Calar Alto, he was once again unable to distance the rider he is most trying to gain time on, GC leader Enric Mas (Movistar), who eventually counterattacked Gall and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) to extend his lead.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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