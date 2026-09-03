'He's on a really high level' – Felix Gall fails to convert attack into time gain as he's forced to concede to superior Enric Mas again at Vuelta a España
Austrian says 'From our side, it was a good day' as he loses more time to race leader but solidifies podium spot on stage 12
It's quite clear that Decathlon CMA CGM have the strongest mountain train at the ongoing Vuelta a España, with Matthew Riccitello, Callum Scotson, and Gregor Mühlberger all making it to the final climb on Thursday's brutal stage 12 to support Felix Gall.
But once the Austrian made his move on the lower slopes up to Calar Alto, he was once again unable to distance the rider he is most trying to gain time on, GC leader Enric Mas (Movistar), who eventually counterattacked Gall and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) to extend his lead.
Ever since Mas went into the red jersey after Tadej Pogačar crashed out on stage 8, he's answered every question asked of him, mostly coming from the Decathlon rider, who could only acknowledge the physical and mental strength shown by the Spaniard, who now sits 1:45 ahead of Roglič and 2:05 in front of Gall.
"He [Mas] went at the perfect moment, and he's on a really high level," said Gall at the finish. "He showed it from the beginning, super solid. I mean, he seems to be managing the red jersey well, and also mentally he's doing a really good job."
Gall's demeanour wasn't obviously one of disappointment, though, and his words matched that, detailing how today's stage was more about solidifying his podium spot against the likes of Roglič and Oscar Onley (Netcompany Ineos), which he did, now with a 1:43 lead over Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) in fourth.
"The goal was to drop one of the guys who are currently in contention for the podium, and unfortunately Oscar crashed, but we could drop him, and that's basically all that we wanted to do today. From our side, it was a good day.
"I had to do a lot of work on the climb, but it was for sure a brutal day. It was so hot, and you could also see there were not many guys left in the end, but I'm managing it also. For sure, I feel fatigued now, but all so far so good."
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Gall's next chance to try and impose himself on his GC rivals will come over his favoured terrain on Saturday to Sierra de la Pandera, a 12km brute which averages 7.2% gradient. However, if today's performances were anything to go by, it will be Mas who is on top again, not Gall, who is looking likely to finish with a second Grand Tour podium in 2026 after his runner-up placing at the Giro d'Italia.
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James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
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