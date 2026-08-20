Tour of Britain Women: Lorena Wiebes doubles up with long-range sprint to win stage 2

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Race leader strikes again in rainy Blackpool

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime - Green Leader Jersey sprints at finish line to win during the 11th Lloyds Tour of Britain Women 2026, Stage 2 a 110.5km stage from Clitheroe to Blackpool / #UCIWWT / on August 20, 2026 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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No one could match Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) as she sprinted to her second consecutive victory on stage 2 at the Tour of Britain Women on Thursday.

The overall race leader launched her sprint from 250 metres out and was largely uncontested as she crossed the line to take the win ahead of runner-up Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health) and third-placed Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal Team) in Blackpool.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

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Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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