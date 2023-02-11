Elisa Longo Borghini wins UAE Tour Women Jebel Hafeet mountain finish

Trek-Segafredo put on a show of strength on the Jebel Hafeet climb finish at the UAE Tour Women, with Elisa Longo Borghini and Gaia Realini dropping all their rivals on the 11-kilometre climb.

Esmée Peperkamp (Team DSM) was the last rider to lose contact with the Trek-Segafredo duo 5.2 km from the finish, and Realini led them most of the way to the finish before Longo Borghini took over in the last 1500 metres.



The two teammates crossed the line holding hands in celebration, with Longo Borghini just ahead to take the stage win and become the new overall race leader.

Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) crossed the line in third place 1:10 minutes later.

Longo Borghini now leads Realini by seven seconds, with Persico up to third at 1:18.

Expected contender Marta Cavalli was distanced in the cross winds before the Jebel Hafeet climb and her FDJ-Suez team were unable to bring her back to the front of the race.

“This is the way you always dream to win, together with your teammate. I owe a lot to Gaia Realini, she was the most valuable player of the day for me," Longo Borghini said, thanking her teammate profusely.

"She was just incredible, setting a hard pace, and all of a sudden, we were alone. We were like: 'Okay, we just need to go this pace together and celebrate together. I wanted her to win the stage but then we did some time calculations and the team decided I should win the stage.'”

