'I'm in pain, my legs are sore but I can't have any regrets' - Elisa Longo Borghini gives strong performance but settles for fourth at Strade Bianche

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) was first to the top of the Santa Caterina climb in central Siena, less than a kilometre from the finish of Strade Bianche Women but she eventually finished fourth, proud of her performance but hugely disappointed by the result.

Elise Chabbey (FDJ United-SUEZ) won the battle to dive first into the final corner and then surged to victory in the Piazza il Campo.

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) was second, with Franzisca Koch giving FDJ United-SUEZ a second spot on the podium.

Longo Borghini was left with little, despite looking one of the strongest during the race and on the Santa Caterina. On the narrow climb, she powered to the front of the small group that reached the outskirts of Siena together and crested the climb ahead of Niewiadoma-Phinney. However, she was then passed before the final corner as the riders risked everything to be up front.

Chabbey, Niewiadoma-Phinney and Koch celebrated on the podium, Longo Borghini could only try to fight the pain of defeat, knowing she had once again given her all.

"I'm in pain, my legs are sore but I can't have any regrets," the Italian National Champion said as she sat in the road beyond the finish line.

"I perhaps did a bit too much work but it's better to give 100% and lose than not try and finish second. If you never try, you'll never win.

"It was a hard race, right from the very start. We could sense that FDJ wanted to make a hard race," she said of how the race stayed together early on and then exploded on the toughest sectors of Tuscan gravel.

"I'm disappointed because I wanted to win. I almost thought I could, but chapeau to the other girls who beat me because they were really strong today," she concluded.

Longo Borghini last won Strade Bianche in 2017 and since then has finished on the podium three times, last going second in 2024.

