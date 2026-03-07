'I'm in pain, my legs are sore but I can't have any regrets' - Elisa Longo Borghini gives strong performance but settles for fourth at Strade Bianche

News
By published

Italian first to the top of Santa Caterina climb but then passed before last corner in Siena

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ competes in the breakaway during to the 12th Strade Bianche Donne 2026 a 133km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Elisa Longo Borghini of UAE Team ADQ competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) was first to the top of the Santa Caterina climb in central Siena, less than a kilometre from the finish of Strade Bianche Women but she eventually finished fourth, proud of her performance but hugely disappointed by the result.

Elise Chabbey (FDJ United-SUEZ) won the battle to dive first into the final corner and then surged to victory in the Piazza il Campo.

Get unlimited access to our unrivalled 2026 Spring Classics coverage with a Cyclingnews subscription. We'll bring you breaking news, reports, and analysis from some of the biggest races on the calendar, including Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. Find out more.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.