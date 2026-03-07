Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) has a love-hate relationship with the Strade Bianche. She is the most consistent rider in the history of the women's race, never placing lower than ninth in the nine editions she finished before this year.

She was one of the pre-race favourites but missed out on the victory once again, crossing the line in second place behind Elise Chabbey (FDJ United Suez) after a hard and fast race that came down to cornering decisions in the narrow streets of Siena.

Having attacked up the Via Santa Caterina climb on the final kilometre, Niewiadoma-Phinney and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) were fighting for position on the last 450 metres, that slope slightly downhill to the finish line on the Piazza del Campo. Neither the Polish nor the Italian champions wanted to let the other have the upper hand through a corner with 300m to go.

With Franzi Koch (FDJ United Suez) also coming on the outside, none of the three could carry their momentum through the turn, enabling Chabbey to accelerate from behind and take the lead.

“I think that Elisa and I just both wanted to take that corner first, and maybe we braked too hard. Then Elise Chabbey had a perfect run on the left. Once you have the speed into that section, then you just carry on all the way until the finish line,” explained Niewiadoma-Phinney.

The 2026 edition was the fastest in Strade Bianche Women history with 36.996 kph, and the race was on from the very start, with the first gravel sector starting after only 10.5 kilometres.

“Everyone wanted to be in the front, and it was a constant washing machine. That’s where women’s cycling is going, no time to chill, you just go. It opened up on the longest gravel sector, San Martino in Grania.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There were a lot of crashes, it was quite hectic, and the girls hit such a hard pace that nothing ever got back after the split. From that moment, it was just full on, different attacks and different scenarios happening in front of the race,” Niewiadoma-Phinney looked back on the race.

The 31-year-old has now finished runner-up in Siena four times and third once (as well as fourth and sixth twice each and ninth once), with nine different riders taking the victory ahead of her. Niewiadoma-Phinney’s disappointment was audible when asked about her feelings after the race.

“I think mostly I feel upset because I know that I was strong enough to win. Finishing on the podium, I think I am able to celebrate that, but it’s not victory. I don’t want to carry on with my career being second or third, I want to be winning, so I feel like that it leaves a little dissatisfaction,” she said

The next opportunities for Niewiadoma-Phinney to reach that elusive top step will be the Trofeo Alfredo Binda – a race she won in 2018 – and Milano-Sanremo Donne.

Get unlimited access to our unrivalled 2026 Spring Classics coverage with a Cyclingnews subscription. We'll bring you breaking news, reports, and analysis from some of the biggest races on the calendar, including Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. Find out more.