'I just embraced the game' – Elisa Longo Borghini plays it perfectly to win a third UAE Tour Women despite being 'uncertain about my shape'

Italian champion dedicates Jebel Hafeet victory to late friend

JEBEL HAFEET, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 08: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team UAE ADQ celebrates at podium as Red Leader Jersey winner during the 4th UAE Tour Women 2026, Stage 4 a 156km stage from Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet 1042m / #UCIWWT / on February 08, 2026 in Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Longo Borghini on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although she came out on top at the end, Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) had to fight for the victory on stage 4 of the UAE Tour Women that finished atop the Jebel Hafeet climb.

After a different approach to the off-season, she waited for the last four kilometres to launch her winning move on Sunday afternoon.

"I was sure it would not be the one where I would drop everybody, so I just waited and looked around. I saw Kasia [Niewiadoma-Phinney] with her face pretty fatigued and was like, 'OK, I hit once more and then I’m pretty sure I will go solo'. I stayed away, I didn’t go easy to the finish, but I had my own pace and could enjoy the final."

Asked about her feelings in a chaotic situation like that, the 34-year-old delivered a trademark one-liner: "Why should you panic? It’s just a bike race," she said.

"We couldn’t have asked for more from the team or week. We came here with expectations of improving our lead-out, which we are very happy with, and then a big focus on Elisa and helping her win, our second year at UAE Team ADQ and, of course, her third one. So we're very happy with that, just an incredible day,” Pridham said.

