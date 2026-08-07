'I did a decent race, I can't complain' - Elisa Longo Borghini underlines team collaboration after outpowering Tour de France Femmes race leader Marlen Reusser for third on Ventoux

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Italian National Champion overtook race leader Reusser close to summit

MONT VENTOUX, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: (L-R) Paula Blasi Cairol of Spain and Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team L&#039;IMAD compete in the chase group during the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 7 a 146.8km stage from La Voulte-sur-Rhone to Mont Ventoux 1901m / #UCIWWT / on August 07, 2026 in Mont Ventoux, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Elisa Longo Borghini raced to third place on Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strong teamwork followed by a late charge for the line by Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team L'IMAD) on the Mont Ventoux enabled the Italian National Champion to claim third on the stage after she outpowered flagging race leader Marlen Reusser (Movistar) close to the summit.

Longo Borghini was part of a four-rider group for much of the climb, which also included teammate Paula Blasi, BYR leader Antonia Niedermayer (Canyon-SRAM) and Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly). The group came within ten seconds of Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) and Reusser on the upper slopes of the Ventoux as two of the top GC favourites attempted to chase down a third, lone winner and new leader Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM).

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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