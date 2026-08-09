'Demi just motivates me to get stronger' – Kasia Niewiadoma already hungry for another tilt at the Tour de France Femmes yellow jersey

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The Canyon-SRAM rider was second overall after taking third on the final stage in Nice

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM) on the podium after finishing second overall at the 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP via Getty Images)
Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney steps on the final podium in Nice after finishing second (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite finishing second overall at this year’s Tour de France Femmes, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney is already looking forward to next year’s race.

The Canyon-SRAM rider eventually finished third on the final stage in Nice, ceding even more time to eventual winner Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ), but she put up a tenacious fight trying to take a second edition of the race she won in 2024.

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Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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