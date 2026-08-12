More than six million tune in for Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes in Australia

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Figures from Australian free-to-air broadcaster SBS reveal that more than 20% of nation watched at least some of the French Grand Tour

Race director Marion Rousse (C) waves a flag announcing the start of stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)
Setting off on stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia may be a nation where the winter wardrobe is widely highlighted by the striped scarves in the colours of your chosen AFL (Australian Football League) team – and yes, having it on is just about mandatory if you don't want to be a social pariah – but that doesn't mean that a considerable chunk of the population isn't also tuning in for the highlight of the cycling calendar, the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes.

In the nation, which has a population of 28 million, national broadcaster SBS said more than six million tuned in to watch the men's and women's editions of the French Grand Tour, which ran from July 4-26 and August 1-9 and was delivered free to air by a commentary team led by Matthew Keenan, but also including key cycling figures such as Cadel Evans, Caleb Ewan and Grace Brown.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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