Heidi Franz is one of three American riders landing end of season spots in French women’s ProTeams

Franz and Caroline Wreszin join St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93, Allison Mrugal to Mayenne-Monbana-Mypie

Heidi Franz
Heidi Franz has represented Team USA at road and gravel World Championship (Image credit: Sylvain Sly)

In her ninth season as a professional, Heidi Franz leveraged her performance at the UCI Gravel World Championships, where she was one of just two top-15 finishers not riding for a UCI WorldTour or women’s ProTeam, to secure a contract for 2026, marking her sixth team in the past five years.

Franz, who raced for Cynisca Cycling before the team folded this year, will be joining St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93, a France-registered women’s ProTeam.

Franz (30) raced the 2025 season as a co-leader for the American Continental Cynisca Cycling, where she won a stage at the Volta a Portugal Feminina and took home the QOM jersey from the Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées.

“I consider myself to be so, very lucky to be joining this amazing team, one with so much history, potential, strength, and professionalism. For my whole career, I have aspired and worked hard to be part of a group of like this one. It’s an incredible opportunity for me to continue my career- growing as a rider, while also sharing my experience. I can’t wait to race the biggest races in the world with this strong team and have some fun doing it!,” Frank said in an Instagram post by the team.

Roxane Fournier, St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 directeur sportif, added, “Heidi deserves to have a structure that allows her to express her full potential, and we are convinced that this is the ideal place for her development and full fulfilment.”

“Thrilled to step into the 2026 season with the team,” Wreszin shared on social media. “After an exciting transition from off-road to the European peloton in 2025, I’m eager to keep learning from the team and contribute to a group with big ambitions and an innovative culture. Looking forward to the year ahead!”

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

