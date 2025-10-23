Alison Jackson makes surprise move to French squad St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93

Canadian champion Alison Jackson at the Classic Lorient Agglomération, one of her final races for EF Education-Oatly

2023 Paris-Roubaix Femmes champion Alison Jackson has made a surprise move from EF Education-Oatly to join French squad St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 on a two-year deal.

The 36-year-old Canadian will join the ProTeam for the 2026 season after racing for three years at EF-sponsored teams.

Jackson is the reigning Canadian road champion and finished fifth at Paris-Roubaix this season. Previous big results on her palmarès include a stage at the 2024 Vuelta Feminine, a stage at the 2021 Simac Ladies Tour, and two other Canadian road titles.

St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 teased Jackson's arrival in an Instagram post earlier this week, showing an unseen rider eating pancakes and maple syrup at a table decorated in maple leaves by the River Seine in Paris.

She'll join fellow Canadians Simone Boilard (a returning signing from Uno-X Mobility) and Clara Edmond (who also moves from EF) on the team's 2026 roster.

"I am really looking forward to contributing to the building of a strong and respected team, competitive at the highest level of the peloton," Jackson said in an Instagram post by the team on Thursday.

"My ambition is to continue excelling in the major races and, in particular, to aim once again for victory in prestigious classics like Paris-Roubaix. I also want to specifically prepare for races such as the Tour of Flanders and other important Classics in order to play a key role in the finales."

As well as competing in the spring Classics, Jackson could also look forward to racing at the Tour de France Femmes once again next summer. St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 has raced each edition of their home Grand Tour to date.

Jackson said that she's also looking forward to working in a mentorship role in the team in the coming seasons, while she said she's happy to continue racing on Cannondale bikes, too.

"Alongside my personal goals, I want to help develop the team, support new leaders in their growth, and foster a professional spirit within the group," Jackson said.

"I also want the freedom to take initiatives during races to make the competition more exciting and engaging for the fans.

"Finally, I am delighted to continue my collaboration with Cannondale, and I am open to exploring new side projects that will enrich my journey."

Team CEO Stephan Gaudry said that Jackson's signing is a landmark for the team as they hit their fifth season as a professional outfit. He hailed her ambition and experience as she joins the squad as team leader.

"In 2026, we will be entering our fifth professional season in women's cycling, with the ambition of reaching a significant new milestone," he said.

"Early in the year, we established contact with Alison and worked on the conditions to make her arrival possible. It quickly became clear that there was a strong desire on both sides to work together.

"She is an exceptional rider, with outstanding abilities on the bike, an impressive track record, and a voice that carries weight. We are delighted to be able to rely on her experience and ambition to lead the team forward."