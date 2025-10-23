Alison Jackson makes surprise move to French squad St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93

By published

Canadian champion leaves EF Education-Oatly on two-year deal

PLOUAY, FRANCE - AUGUST 30: Alison Jackson of Canada and Team EF Education-Oatly prior to the 24th GP de Plouay - Lorient- Agglomeration Trophee 2025 a 165.3km one day race from Plouay to Plouay / #UCIWWT / on August 30, 2025 in Plouay, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Canadian champion Alison Jackson at the Classic Lorient Agglomération, one of her final races for EF Education-Oatly (Image credit: Getty Images)

2023 Paris-Roubaix Femmes champion Alison Jackson has made a surprise move from EF Education-Oatly to join French squad St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 on a two-year deal.

The 36-year-old Canadian will join the ProTeam for the 2026 season after racing for three years at EF-sponsored teams.

Jackson is the reigning Canadian road champion and finished fifth at Paris-Roubaix this season. Previous big results on her palmarès include a stage at the 2024 Vuelta Feminine, a stage at the 2021 Simac Ladies Tour, and two other Canadian road titles.

A post shared by St Michel - PREFERENCE HOME - Auber93 (@auber93cyclisme)

A photo posted by on

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.