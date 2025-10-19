'Fighting like hell to stay relevant and stay in the sport' - Heidi Franz uses solid finish at UCI Gravel World Championships for another job search

By published

Cynisca Cycling shutdown for 2026 not a surprise to US multi-discipline rider, who 'was locked in for four hours' to finish as top non-European at Worlds

Heidi Franz
Heidi Franz has represented Team USA at road and gravel World Championships (Image credit: Sylvain Sly)

With all the drama and dust kicked up by the Dutch national team at the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships a week ago, it was easy to miss a significant finish by US rider Heidi Franz with 13th overall. She was only one of two riders in the top 15 who were not part of WorldTour or women's ProTeams.

The 30-year-old was the best in a 12-rider group who had chased a dozen others, including nine representing the orange-clad Netherlands squad, four of those Dutch riders in the top five in Maastricht, led by Lorena Wiebes, earning the world title for gravel.

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships and the final rounds of the Life Time Grand Prix - including breaking news, interviews and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground in Limburg and Arkansas as the action unfolds. Find out more.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.