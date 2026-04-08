'It would be a dream to race the Tour de France Femmes' - Pathways Fund provides novel support for two US riders to join French team and compete at Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix

In the span of a couple of months, US riders Allison Mrugal and Natalie Quinn went from racing UCI road events in Europe to unemployment to landing 2026 contracts with non-profit funding to ride at the ProTeam level in 2026.

Now the duo ride together for French-based Mayenne Monbana My Pie, not only living their dream careers by riding Spring Classics in Europe, but on the short list to take part in the Tour de France Femmes.

"I am really grateful for the Pathways Fund and everyone supporting it. I would not be here without them," Mrugal told Cyclingnews.

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"The connections and donations they provide allow me to continue to race professionally in Europe. ProTour teams have a minimum wage, so the Pathways Fund aims to provide for this and other support in any way they can."

The two have survived a hectic and chaotic path to their new home with Mayenne, much like the terrain they have encountered at the early-season races, with Mrugal confirmed for Paris-Roubaix, La Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and Quinn expected at the latter two.

"It would be a dream to race the Tour de France Femmes with Mayenne Monbana MyPie. They haven't released their TDFF roster yet, so I cannot say much, but I know I will do everything in my power to be there," Mrugal said, as the team has a spot in the Grand Tour.

The Pathways Fund was born at the end of last season when Cynisca Cycling folded as a Continental team. As a non-profit entity, Cynisca Cycling then redirected funds to provide "resources and stability" for a pair of team alumni to continue racing with a ProTeam - Mrugal and Quinn earning selection. Cynisca directed funds raised for "salaries, travel and race access", provided with partner team Winspace Orange Seal programme, which became Mayenne Mobana My Pie for 2026.

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"Both Allison and Natalie are showing themselves in some of the Classics and could end up riding in the Tour this year. Since we just started the Pathways Fund in 2026, it’s great to see how it already supports U.S. talent in a really efficient way," Cynisca Cycling CEO Chris Gutowsky told Cyclingnews.

Mrugal rode for Cynisca Cycling for two seasons, after most of her 2023 season with the Spanish-based Sopela squad, where she won a stage at Lea-Artibai Txallengea last year. Quinn's experience with Cynisca last year saw her win her first Kermesse, win the mountains classification at the Tour of Portugal, and earn UCI top-10s at Elsy Jacobs à Garnich and the Maryland Cycling Classic Women.

Both Mrugal and Quinn were aggressive at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, with Mrugal receiving high praise from her team for getting in the breakaway that stayed away much of the day. The team's main objective was to have a rider in a breakaway, and each attacked at different times; Mrugal's move came with several others remaining out front for half the race.

"​​Flanders is challenging by nature, but also because I am still building back my form after getting sick at Oetingen. I really just did not have the fitness on Sunday. Personally, I was pretty disappointed to only be there for about 70 kilometres but the team's goal was to be in the breakaway. It was important for me to play off of my teammate's early efforts and give it whatever I had when the time came," Mrugal recalled.

"The atmosphere was incredible—it’s the Tour of Flanders, it’s pretty crazy. I’m really grateful to be here, and I love this team."

Mrugal admitted that she developed a "cycling addiction" during her collegiate days, but has since found it a challenge to earn a living at what she loves to call work. The same goes for Quinn, a former US U23 road champion. The two are now reaping the benefits of a lasting team legacy with the Pathways Fund.

“Racing at this level takes more than talent, it takes consistent support,” Quinn said on a current fundraiser page by the organisation. “Reaching the full match means a complete season to learn, compete, and let me focus on becoming the best rider I can be.”

Cynisca Cycling is organising a trip to the Tour de France Femmes with Discover France, August 4-10, 2026, with all funds going to the partner team for salaries for Pathways Fund recipients. With 53 days remaining in a 2026 campaign to provide support specifically for Mrugal and Quinn, one anonymous contribution of $10,000 has been made and will match an additional $10,000 in donations.

“Unlocking the full match means I don’t have to worry about the logistics off the bike, I can focus on racing," Mrugal added.