'It would be a dream to race the Tour de France Femmes' - Pathways Fund provides novel support for two US riders to join French team and compete at Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix

News
By published

Allison Mrugal and Natalie Quinn accomplish team goals for breakaway aggressiveness in Flanders and look to add first win of year for Mayenne Monbana My Pie

Allison Mrugal of United States and Mayenne Monbana My Pie competes during the GP Oetingen 2026 - on March 11, 2026 in Oetingen, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Allison Mrugal of Mayenne Monbana My Pie competes at GP Oetingen (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the span of a couple of months, US riders Allison Mrugal and Natalie Quinn went from racing UCI road events in Europe to unemployment to landing 2026 contracts with non-profit funding to ride at the ProTeam level in 2026.

Now the duo ride together for French-based Mayenne Monbana My Pie, not only living their dream careers by riding Spring Classics in Europe, but on the short list to take part in the Tour de France Femmes.

Article continues below

The two have survived a hectic and chaotic path to their new home with Mayenne, much like the terrain they have encountered at the early-season races, with Mrugal confirmed for Paris-Roubaix, La Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and Quinn expected at the latter two.

"Both Allison and Natalie are showing themselves in some of the Classics and could end up riding in the Tour this year. Since we just started the Pathways Fund in 2026, it’s great to see how it already supports U.S. talent in a really efficient way," Cynisca Cycling CEO Chris Gutowsky told Cyclingnews

Mrugal rode for Cynisca Cycling for two seasons, after most of her 2023 season with the Spanish-based Sopela squad, where she won a stage at Lea-Artibai Txallengea last year. Quinn's experience with Cynisca last year saw her win her first Kermesse, win the mountains classification at the Tour of Portugal, and earn UCI top-10s at Elsy Jacobs à Garnich and the Maryland Cycling Classic Women.

"​​Flanders is challenging by nature, but also because I am still building back my form after getting sick at Oetingen. I really just did not have the fitness on Sunday. Personally, I was pretty disappointed to only be there for about 70 kilometres but the team's goal was to be in the breakaway. It was important for me to play off of my teammate's early efforts and give it whatever I had when the time came," Mrugal recalled.

"The atmosphere was incredible—it’s the Tour of Flanders, it’s pretty crazy. I’m really grateful to be here, and I love this team."

“Racing at this level takes more than talent, it takes consistent support,” Quinn said on a current fundraiser page by the organisation. “Reaching the full match means a complete season to learn, compete, and let me focus on becoming the best rider I can be.”

“Unlocking the full match means I don’t have to worry about the logistics off the bike, I can focus on racing," Mrugal added.