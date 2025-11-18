Premier Tech join French squad St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 as sponsor following termination of Israel deal

After ending their sponsorship of Israel-Premier Tech, Canadian company Premier Tech has announced that they'll instead partner with the French team St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 for the next two seasons.

The team runs squads at the women's ProTeam level and at the men's Continental level, with Canadian racers Alison Jackson, Simone Boilard and Clara Emond all joining the women's squad for 2026.

The two teams will retain the same name next season, with Premier Tech featuring on the jersey but not as a title sponsor.

"Partnering with Premier Tech marks a milestone for our team," said the team's deputy general manager, Charlie Nerzic.

"Like us, the global Canadian company led by Jean Bélanger is committed to developing cycling in all its forms. We share a common vision: an inclusive, integrated cycling ecosystem driven by talent diversity. We are pleased to welcome Premier Tech and pursue this shared ambition."

Premier Tech had been a co-title sponsor for Israel-Premier Tech since 2022, but stepped away from its deal with Sylvan Adams' team earlier this month, stating "the core reason for Premier Tech to sponsor the team has been overshadowed to a point where it has become untenable for us to continue as a sponsor."

The company terminated its deal with the team despite the team's plans to rebrand and change name and country of registration for 2026.

Now, Premier Tech are on board with St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 for 2026 and 2027, set to support former Paris-Roubaix Femmes winner Jackson and her new teammates at top-level races, including the Tour de France Femmes next season.

The men's team, run at Continental level, features several former WorldTour riders, including Simon Guglielmi (formerly of Groupama-FDJ) and Thomas Champion (formerly of Cofidis).

"This opportunity fully aligns with the reasons why Premier Tech has been committed to cycling for over 30 years – building bridges across all levels of the sport and supporting the development of Québec and Canadian cyclists,” said Premier Tech president and CEO, Jean Bélanger.