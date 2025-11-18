Premier Tech join French squad St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 as sponsor following termination of Israel deal

Canadian company to support Alison Jackson, Simone Boilard, and Clara Emond at women's ProTeam squad as well as men's Continental team

ZAMOSC, POLAND - AUGUST 12: Alicia Gonzalez, Lucie Fityus, Severine Eraud, Alison Avoine, Adele Normand and Clemence Chereau of France and Team St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 WE prior to the 13th Tour de Pologne Feminin, Stage 1 a 105.7km stage from Zamosc to Zamosc on August 12, 2025 in Zamosc, Poland. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 at the 2025 Tour de Pologne Feminin (Image credit: Getty Images)

After ending their sponsorship of Israel-Premier Tech, Canadian company Premier Tech has announced that they'll instead partner with the French team St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 for the next two seasons.

The team runs squads at the women's ProTeam level and at the men's Continental level, with Canadian racers Alison Jackson, Simone Boilard and Clara Emond all joining the women's squad for 2026.

"Like us, the global Canadian company led by Jean Bélanger is committed to developing cycling in all its forms. We share a common vision: an inclusive, integrated cycling ecosystem driven by talent diversity. We are pleased to welcome Premier Tech and pursue this shared ambition."

"This opportunity fully aligns with the reasons why Premier Tech has been committed to cycling for over 30 years – building bridges across all levels of the sport and supporting the development of Québec and Canadian cyclists,” said Premier Tech president and CEO, Jean Bélanger.

